Nicky Henderson raises question over Sir Gino's Triumph Hurdle participation on Friday after pulling out stable stars

Nicky Henderson is torn over running Sir Gino in Friday's JCB Triumph Hurdle , admitting it is a "question that's getting nearer and nearer".

Five of the six Henderson runners were pulled up on Tuesday's opening card and the trainer said there was "something affecting their performance" when announcing the decision to take out a number of his high-profile Cheltenham Festival runners, including Champion Chase second favourite Jonbon and Gold Cup hope Shishkin .

On Wednesday morning Henderson declared Sir Gino for the final-day opener but his participation is not certain.

Sir Gino is now the general 5-2 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, having been 7-4 on Wednesday morning.

After Jingko Blue was pulled up in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday, Henderson said: "I hate to say it but there's one question that's getting nearer and nearer, which is Sir Gino. I can't deny that.

"At the moment the horse tells me he's 101 per cent. All the tests tell me that too, but that was true with the horse we've just run there and four of yesterday's runners. We scoped them afterwards and there was nothing. You would swear we would have seen something but we didn't, so it's not respiratory. That's the peculiar thing."

There was more encouragement to be taken from Lucky Place's 25-1 fourth in the Coral Cup, although 9-1 stablemate Doddiethegreat finished back in 12th.

A testing two weeks for the leading trainer began when Constitution Hill worked significantly below par at Kempton, with last year's Champion Hurdle winner subsequently ruled out of a repeat bid due to evidence of mucus in a scope followed by abnormal blood levels.

Henderson said earlier on Wednesday: "It's been a horrible situation since Constitution Hill went to Kempton really. I'd like to think Sir Gino is our best remaining chance and everything we run should have a chance, but you just can't guarantee at what level they're going to run."

Henderson has four runners in Thursday's Pertemps Final, including Chantry House, and City Chief in the concluding Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase.

Sir Gino was one of four declarations made for the final day of the meeting, with Shanagh Bob in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and No Ordinary Joe and Russian Ruler in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

A statement released by Henderson on Wednesday morning said: "I'm afraid we've had to make some very tough decisions following the very disappointing performances of all bar one of our horses yesterday.

"It's impossible to identify any reason for all the disappointments and none of these three horses have given us any cause for concern. All yesterday's runners were scoped clean post-race and I'm glad to say all are sound this morning. There will unfortunately be further non-runners on Thursday and Friday.

"I hope everybody will appreciate that we have to do this in everybody's interests, particularly the horses. It is very, very disappointing for everybody."

He added in a later statement on Shishkin: "He was scoped as have all our potential runners this week, but unfortunately he's shown an unsatisfactory picture on which he couldn't possibly run.

"He appears to be 100 per cent in himself and has been working and schooling better than ever and we really were looking forward to Friday. It's hoped that along with all the other non-participants this week that they will be back in time for Aintree or Punchestown."

