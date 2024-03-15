2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup result: where your horse finished and who won

Find out where your selections finished in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup , the day's big race at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

1 Galopin Des Champs 10-11f

2 Gerri Colombe 13-2

3 Corach Rambler 14-1

4 L'Homme Presse 16-1

5 Bravemansgame 14-1

6 Jungle Boogie 16-1



PU Monkfish 18-1

PU Gentlemansgame 25-1

PU Nassalam 33-1

PU The Real Whacker 40-1

UR Fastorslow 8-1

