2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup result: where your horse finished and who won
Find out where your selections finished in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, the day's big race at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.
Cheltenham Gold Cup finishing positions
1 Galopin Des Champs 10-11f
2 Gerri Colombe 13-2
3 Corach Rambler 14-1
4 L'Homme Presse 16-1
5 Bravemansgame 14-1
6 Jungle Boogie 16-1
PU Monkfish 18-1
PU Gentlemansgame 25-1
PU Nassalam 33-1
PU The Real Whacker 40-1
UR Fastorslow 8-1
Published on 15 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 16:00, 15 March 2024
