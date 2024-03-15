Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:30 Cheltenham

'He was so brave for me' - Galopin Des Champs joins the greats as he makes it back-to-back Gold Cups

Paul Townend riding Galopin Des Champs wins the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup
Galopin Des Champs pulled well clear of his Gold Cup rivalsCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play11 ran
15:30 Cheltenham3m 2½f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 3m 2½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Galopin Des Champs
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Gerri Colombe
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Corach Rambler
    14/1

Favourite Galopin Des Champs "put himself in the superstar category", according to his trainer Willie Mullins, as he dominated his rivals to win the 100th running of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

It was the second win in a row for Galopin Des Champs, who carried the colours of winning owners Audrey and Greg Turley to an even more impressive win than the one achieved 12 months ago under jockey Paul Townend.

"I think he put himself in the superstar category to do what he did in the way he did it," Mullins said. "Paul was so positive on him and we’ll have to come back next year and try to win a third one with him. He has the ability to do it, he just has to stay sound I think."

Galopin Des Champs emulated Al Boum Photo in winning back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups for Mullins and Townend as he galloped remorselessly up the hill to beat off Gerri Colombe and Corach Rambler.

The winning shot: Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend are mobbed after the Gold Cup
The winning shot: Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend are mobbed after the Gold CupCredit: Patrick McCann

Ridden much more positively this year than last year, Galopin Des Champs’s biggest danger was the loose Fastorslow, who lost his rider at the seventh-last fence. The loose horse hampered and ran around besides the favourite, but it did not prove enough of a distraction.

Asked if he had any concerns during the race, Mullins said: "Not really, the loose horse was a concern and he might have hit one fence early but after that it was very easy. He just seemed to be travelling easy on him the whole time."

Ruby Walsh, Mullins’s former stable jockey and a two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, was full of praise for Galopin Des Champs. He said: “Fastorslow had a fair tussle with him from the fourth last. Galopin Des Champs jumped super, he was always in a great position on him and he’s a really good horse. 

“He’s a good champion and he was up there all the way in a testing race, but I’d say with Fastorslow, Paul was doing some cursing to him halfway down the hill.”

Galopin Des Champs was strong in the market throughout Friday, going off at 10-11, and those who sided with last year’s champion barely had any worry, aside from the nuisance caused by Fastorslow.

Audrey Turley, owner of Galopin Des Champs, jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins after Galopin Des Champs wins the Gold Cup again
Audrey Turley, owner of Galopin Des Champs, jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins after Galopin Des Champs wins the Gold Cup againCredit: Michael Steele (racingpost.com/photos)

Always racing handily, Galopin Des Champs was still able to call on reserves of stamina as his opponents fell away and he had too much for the staying-on pair of Gerri Colombe and Corach Rambler.

Townend said: “Unbelievable. We rode him completely different to last year and he was so brave to me. We were in between at the last and I was afraid he didn’t have enough to go through with it, but it’s a Gold Cup and you have to.

"He was brave the whole way around and the loose one was interfering with us a bit and it was messy. What he found up the straight from the back of the last — you see so many horses get to the last and don’t get up the hill. He got up the hill last year but it was a different type of ride when we conserved everything. We did it the hard way this year.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend pose with the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup
Willie Mullins and Paul Townend pose with the Cheltenham Gold CupCredit: Michael Steele

“He pulled out all the stops today. We had to go for reserves there that only the really special ones have."

Galopin Des Champs was winning for the third time at the Cheltenham Festival having landed the 2021 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle. He was also clear and on his way to victory when falling in the 2022 Turners Novices' Chase.

Winning owner Audrey Turley said: "We can’t believe it — it’s still a fantastic shock to get. I know he was favourite, but you never know with racing what’s going to happen. To win here on the 100th anniversary is special. I’m so thrilled to be part of this magnificent team at Closutton."

2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup result: where your horse finished and who won 

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 15 March 2024inReports

Last updated 16:25, 15 March 2024

iconCopy
