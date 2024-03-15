'I’m surprised at his price' - Majborough defies market weakness to deny stablemate Kargese in the Triumph Hurdle

Majborough provided Willie Mullins with his seventh Cheltenham Festival winner of the week when landing the JCB Triumph Hurdle under Mark Walsh.

Majborough was third behind Kargese in Leopardstown’s Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle on his first start for Mullins last month, but reversed the form of that Dublin Racing Festival defeat to his stablemate.

In victory he denied notable market weakness, returning at odds of 6-1 having been the overnight market leader at a general 7-2.

Mullins had an 18-year gap between his first and second Triumph Hurdle successes — Scolardy in 2002 and Burning Victory in 2020 — but has been responsible for the last three winners of the Grade 1 Gold Cup day opener.

Majborough won a conditions hurdle at Auteuil last April when trained by Daniela Mele and after recording a first success in Britain, Walsh told ITV Racing: “He’s not your typical juvenile hurdler, he’s a big chaser.

“He’s such a big four-year-old, he’s so strong. He was a little bit keen in my hands early but I was just happy to sit and get a lead for as long as I could.

“The last day I rode him at Leopardstown, I probably should have gone quicker but I thought we were going quick enough today and Danny [Mullins, on Kargese] came up outside me on the end of the straight and I was delighted because he had something to aim at coming down to the last and then he ground it out well.”

It was a second winner of the week for Walsh, who landed the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on the Mullins-trained Fact To File for owner JP McManus, who was enjoying his fourth festival victory of the week.

Walsh rode Majborough due to his retainer with McManus with Storm Heart, the choice of Paul Townend from the other six Mullins runners, managing only fifth despite being sent off the 7-2 favourite

Mullins was without a winner on Thursday but began the day that Galopin Des Champs defends his Gold Cup crown with a bang.

“I’m surprised at his price, 6-1. I expected him to be favourite,” said Mullins. "He was my pick of this race. All of mine have been improving over the season for the second run and I couldn’t get him out over Christmas before the Dublin Racing Festival.

“We were worried about that but obviously he needed the run and Mark learned an awful lot about him. He came back in and said ‘the next day I’m going to make all the running’ and that was the plan today.

“He was fifth, sixth the whole way around but that’s how strong the pace was, that he couldn’t even make it when he wanted to.”

Storm Heart split Majborough and Kargese at Leopardstown last time but after the Gary Moore-trained Salver and Nurburgring finished ahead of Townend’s mount, Mullins said: “The two of those [Majborough and Kargese] I thought were going to be first and second but the fact Storm Heart finished fifth just shows how fast the early pace was."

Mullins suggested that a chasing career lay ahead for Majborough, who could clash with stablemates Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File in the 2026 Gold Cup.

The trainer added: “When he came into the yard and they told me this is our Triumph Hurdle horse this year, I’m looking at him and thought, he's a Gold Cup horse, a three-mile chaser. Physically, that’s what he looked like. That’ll be a few years down the road, we’ll let him go novice chasing first."

