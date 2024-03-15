'We were getting a bit desperate' - Michael O'Leary relieved after Stellar Story denies The Jukebox Man in thriller

Stellar Story produced the surprise of this year's Cheltenham Festival to run down The Jukebox Man in the final strides of the Albert Bartlett to avoid a drought at the meeting for Gigginstown House Stud, one of jump racing’s biggest operations.

The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old capitalised on the tiring runner-up to close a four-length deficit after the last and chin Harry Redknapp’s hope by a nose. The result was described as a “relief” by owner Michael O’Leary after a number of leading hopes had been dashed throughout the week.

This chance though was far from fancied. Not only was his winning 33-1 starting price the biggest across the 28-race meeting, but he was also not even set to appear in Gloucestershire. Elliott had intended to run Croke Park in the race but lameness ruled him out. Stellar Story proved the perfect substitute.

Sam Ewing took up a prominent position behind The Jukebox Man as the front two bravely dictated a stamina-sapping test made even more demanding on the heavy ground. It was Kielan Woods on The Jukebox Man who rode with more urgency to hold a few lengths lead, but as the race developed there was no sign of slowing.

The main protagonists would not remotely threaten, as the well-punted Readin Tommy Wrong was pulled up and Jonathan Burke could not make up ground on the tiring Gidleigh Park.

As the rest faded, Woods continued to produce a fine tune out of The Jukebox Man in the lead and, as he struck for home at the bottom of the hill, he looked set for a winning symphony as he kicked clear of the strugglers. That did not transpire.

The leader flicked the top of the final hurdle and, as his momentum slowed, a galvanised Stellar Story charged towards him with Ewing edging his mount's head in front on the line.

O’Leary, whose Gigginstown operation was recording a 34th winner at the meeting, said: “It's a huge relief; we were getting a bit desperate on Thursday. I had a bad day, my wife was presenting the Ryanair trophy to an ex-Man Utd manager and I'm a lifelong Manchester City supporter. I feel happy that that's the only trophy Man Utd are going to win this year.

“Sam gave him a peach of a ride. I thought the winner was going to come from behind, but the front two stayed in front the whole way around. They're not sprinters either. It was just a slog-fest but I'm very happy to win it. That's relieved an awful lot of pressure after three and a half f****** days.”

Elliott too drew a sigh of relief. This doubled his tally for the week after Teahupoo’s Stayers’ Hurdle victory on Thursday, while the Gigginstown stablemate Brighterdaysahead was a notable disappointment.

“I wasn't going to run him," the trainer said. "I was going to run Croke Park but he was lame on Wednesday morning, so I ran this horse. He was going to go to Aintree for the three-mile hurdle, so that shows what I know.

“We thought he was overpriced as we knew he'd love the ground and he's as tough as old nails. He stays very well, so Sam was good and positive. We were a bit fortunate that the second horse missed the last, but it's brilliant.

“Watching it I knew he was getting there but I wasn't sure he was going to get there in time. He was bought to be a chaser and that's what he is, but he's a very good horse. We always liked him; we probably rode him wrong the last day but he's tough.”

The Jukebox Man – who traded as low as 1.03 on the Betfair Exchange – came within inches of producing a huge festival double for Ben Pauling and Redknapp after Shakem Up’Arry landed the Plate on Thursday.

Pauling said: “He’s run a cracker, hasn’t he? He got an easy lead and dictated the pace but just got slightly under the last two, otherwise he’d have been away and clear. There’s not an awful lot of excuses. He’s a fabulous horse for next season to go chasing. We nearly bagged another winner and that would’ve been quite cool.”

The Willie Mullins-trained Dancing City stayed on to finish third. Mullins also sent out fourth- and fifth-placed Spread Boss Ted and Lecky Watson.

