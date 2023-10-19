Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Qipco Champion Stakes - plus other British Champions Day fields, big-race tip and free bet
Paddington will avoid a clash with last year's winner Bay Bridge in Saturday's Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45) and head for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05) after the final fields were revealed for British Champions Day.
The star three-year-old had been left in both big-race contests by trainer Aidan O'Brien this week, but will drop back to a mile having finished third in the Juddmonte International on his previous start.
Bay Bridge heads a field of nine for the Champion Stakes, with his rivals including rapid French improver Horizon Dore, Derby runner-up King Of Steel and Juddmonte International and Prince of Wales's Stakes hero Mostahdaf.
Paddington, a four-time Group 1 winner during a brilliant summer, will face ten rivals in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes including brilliant filly Tahiyra, who has landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes this year.
Nashwa has also been rerouted from the Champion Stakes to the QEII. Her John and Thady-Gosden-trained stablemate Inspiral has not been declared, meaning Frankie Dettori will partner 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean.
Star sprinter Shaquille will not run in the Qipco British Champions Sprint (1.50) and after he did not feature among the final field of 15 for the 6f Group 1.
The Commonwealth Cup and July Cup hero has not been seen since finishing last in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last month, and was not declared on Thursday morning.
Last year's winner Kinross will bid for back-to-back British Champions Sprint successes under Frankie Dettori, while mudlark Vadream, Mill Stream and popular Ascot specialist Rohaan will also take their place in the line-up.
A thrilling clash between top-class stayers Kyprios and Trueshan will open proceedings, with both declared among a final field of eight for the Long Distance Cup (1.15).
The Alan King-trained Trueshan bids for an unprecedented fourth win in a row in the 2m Group 2 and will be ridden by regular partner Hollie Doyle. He has bounced back to his best on his last two starts, landing the Doncaster Cup and Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend.
Kyprios, last year's champion stayer following victories in the Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Irish St Leger, bids to get back to winning ways after finishing runner-up to Eldar Eldarov in the Curragh Group 1 on his return last month.
A field of 14 has been declared for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25), with Free Wind the favourite to bounce back to winning ways under Frankie Dettori.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old was well beaten in the Arc last time and is one of three runners for the Gosdens, who also saddle Running Lion and Sweet Memories.
The progressive Time Lock will bid to give Roger Charlton a farewell top-level winner before he hands over the licence to son Harry.
A full field of 20 has been declared for the concluding Balmoral Handicap (4.25), including Royal Ascot winner Docklands. Escobar, Maywake and Graignes are the three reserves for the mile contest.
Qipco Champion Stakes confirmed runners and riders
- Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote
- Dubai Honour James Doyle
- Mostahdaf Jim Crowley
- My Prospero Tom Marquand
- Point Lonsdale TBC
- Via Sistina Oisin Murphy
- Horizon Dore Mickael Barzalona
- King Of Steel Frankie Dettori
- Royal Rhyme Clifford Lee
Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45 Ascot, Saturday, October 21)
Paddy Power: 11-4 Horizon Dore, 7-2 King Of Steel, 4 Bay Bridge, 6 Via Sistina, 8 Mostahdaf, 10 My Prospero, Royal Rhyme, 25 Dubai Honour, 50 Point Lonsdale
Qipco Champion Stakes betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction
By Stuart Redding
1 Bay Bridge
2 Horizon Dore
3 My Prospero
Bay Bridge can land this prestigious Group 1 for the second year in succession. Sir Michael Stoute's charge didn't enjoy much luck in the early part of the campaign but he got back to winning ways at Kempton in September and wasn't disgraced in the Arc despite pulling quite hard.
The best effort of his career came when he won this race in 2022. The French-trained Horizon Dore looks the pick of the international raiders after easily winning over this trip at Longchamp three weeks ago.
Other British Champions Day fields
Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup confirmed runners and riders
- Broome TBC
- Coltrane Oisin Murphy
- Kyprios TBC
- Stratum William Buick
- Sweet William Robert Havlin
- Trawlerman Frankie Dettori
- Trueshan Hollie Doyle
- Maxident Owen Lewis
Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes confirmed runners and riders
- Art Power David Allan
- Kinross Frankie Dettori
- Rohaan Ryan Moore
- Run To Freedom Trevor Whelan
- Saint Lawrence Hollie Doyle
- Spycatcher Clifford Lee
- Mill Stream William Buick
- Makarova Paul Mulrennan
- Sandrine Oisin Murphy
- Sense Of Duty Tom Marquand
- Vadream Kieran Shoemark
- Believing Danny Tudhope
- Magical Sunset Rossa Ryan
- Ocean Quest Shane Foley
- Swingalong Sam James
Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes confirmed runners and riders
- Above The Curve Dylan Browne McMonagle
- Free Wind Frankie Dettori
- One For Bobby Rob Hornby
- Poptronic Sam James
- Stay Alert David Egan
- Term Of Endearment Tom Marquand
- Time Lock William Buick
- Blue Stocking Rossa Ryan
- Jackie Oh TBC
- Red Riding Hood TBC
- Rue Boissonade Gerald Mosse
- Running Lion Oisin Murphy
- Sea Of Roses PJ McDonald
- Sweet Memories Hollie Doyle
Queen Elizabeth II Stakes confirmed runners and riders
- Angel Bleu Hector Crouch
- Checkandchallenge William Buick
- Facteur Cheval Mickael Barzalona
- Big Rock Aurelien Lemaitre
- Chaldean Frankie Dettori
- Epictetus Kieran Shoemark
- Hi Royal James Doyle
- Nashwa Hollie Doyle
- Paddington TBC
- Rogue Millennium Danny Tudhope
- Tahiyra Chris Hayes
Balmoral Handicap confirmed runners and riders
- Migration Benoit de la Sayette
- Raadobarg Rossa Ryan
- Sonny Liston Ryan Moore
- Baradar William Buick
- Al Mubhir Tom Marquand
- Awaal James Doyle
- Bopedro Danny Tudhope
- Blue For You Paul Mulrennan
- Docklands Hayley Turner
- Helm Rock Richard Kingscote
- Coeur D'Or Chris Hayes
- Rhoscolyn Jason Watson
- Ropey Guest Tom Queally
- Bennetot Neil Callan
- The Gatekeeper Joe Fanning
- Dual Identity Jim Crowley
- Dancing Magic Oisin Murphy
- Lattam Cieren Fallon
- Vetiver PJ McDonald
- Eilean Dubh Clifford Lee
- Escobar Hollie Doyle (reserve)
- Maywake TBC (reserve)
- Graignes Billy Loughnane (reserve)
Going turns soft at Ascot as Storm Babet brings heavy overnight rain in advance of British Champions Day
2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big race
Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
