Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?

Qipco British Champions Day takes centre stage at Ascot this weekend as the track plays host to an unmissable six-race card. We have looked at five ante-post favourites at the fixture, assessing whether they rate a lay or play at the current odds.

Race: Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.15)

Odds: 5-4

The staying superstar of 2022, Kyprios failed to taste defeat in six starts last year and kicked off a Group 1 four-timer with victory in the Gold Cup at this course last June.

He sluiced through the very soft turf to run out a spectacular 20-length winner of the Prix du Cadran last October, but his wins directly preceding that came on a sounder surface, which showcases a versatility regarding ground conditions.

However, Aidan O’Brien’s five-year-old missed the start of this campaign due to a joint infection and was below his best when an odds-on second in the Irish St Leger on last month’s belated seasonal reappearance.

He is entitled to strip fitter for that outing, but there has to be a question about whether he remains a tour de force in this sphere after his layoff.

Verdict: A worthy favourite on last year’s form, but a subdued reappearance and the prospect of an in-form Trueshan dampens enthusiasm. AVOID

Kyprios: finished second behind Eldar Eldarov in the Irish St Leger last time out Credit: Patrick McCann

Kyprios 13:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (1.50)

Odds: 2-1

Kinross tends to do the majority of his racing, and winning, over 7f, but he proved adaptable when dropping in trip for this race last season, justifying 3-1 favouritism with an emphatic two and a quarter-length success.

He has gained two wins from his five starts this season, both victories coming when dropped to Group 2 level, but he looked unfortunate not to add to his tally when a fast-finishing second – after suffering trouble in running – in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp last time out.

The more rain the stronger his chances become and this stiffer track is also a plus, but his record of eight wins from 14 starts (57 per cent) over 7f, compared to one win from five starts (20 per cent) over 6f, is a concern.

Verdict: Impressive winner of this race last season and arrives in good form but looks vulnerable to speedier rivals back over this trip. AVOID

Kinross: chased home Kelina in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp last time out Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kinross 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Race: Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25)

Odds: 7-2

The John and Thady Gosden-trained mare failed to handle heavy ground when a beaten favourite in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood this season and put up a much improved showing when runner-up, back on a quicker surface, in the Yorkshire Oaks next time out.

She failed to fire in this month’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (finished 13th) but her last five wins have come against her own sex and her stable has trained three of the last seven winners of this race.

The concession of 6lb to the three-year-olds looks a tough task, however, given that runners from the Classic generation have won eight of the last ten renewals of the Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Verdict: She should find this easier than the Arc but was below her best on her only previous course visit and wouldn’t want ground conditions to deteriorate too much. AVOID

Free Wind: narrowly lost out to Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks earlier this season Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Free Wind 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05)

Odds: 7-4

Paddington racked up a six-timer this season with arguably the most visually impressive performance coming in the St James’s Palace Stakes here in June when running out a three and three-quarter-length winner.

His winning sequence came to an end when he was a beaten favourite in the Juddmonte International at York last time out, but he may have been feeling the effects of a busy campaign there and has been freshened up since.

Paddington: last seen finishing third in the Juddmonte International at York Credit: Mark Cranham

He is a strong stayer over a mile and proved his effectiveness on a testing surface when claiming the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in August, so the forecast rain is not expected to inconvenience.

Verdict: Soft ground over a stiff mile appears his optimum conditions and he should be tough to beat if ready to go after a break. BACK

Paddington 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45)

Odds: 2-1

Horizon Dore has produced progressive Racing Post Ratings in each of his six starts this year and arrives here seeking a five-timer.

He travelled powerfully and put his race to bed impressively in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp last time out, where he looked a Group 1 winner in waiting.

Jockey Mickael Barzalona retains the partnership and this has been a good race for French raiders in recent years, following the victories of Almanzor in 2016 and Sealiway in 2021.

This is by far his toughest test, but it is difficult to gauge where his limitations currently lie.

Verdict: Arrives here seeking a fifth win on the bounce and looked a smart sort in the Prix Dollar last time, but this is a far tougher test and his odds make little appeal. AVOID

Horizon Dore 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: P Cottier

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien v the Gosdens: how Champions Day could decide the British trainers' title duel

Champion Stakes likely to be run on inner course if forecast deluge turns Ascot going heavy

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .