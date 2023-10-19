2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big race

The Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45 Ascot, Saturday) takes place this weekend and a strong cast is set to take their chance in this prestigious 1m2f Group 1. Here we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce a verdict on who will come out on top.

Form: 521111

Strengths: A very progressive gelding who arrives here bidding for a fifth win on the bounce, with a Listed success at Longchamp followed by a Group 3 and two Group 2 victories.

He travelled powerfully in rear when landing the Prix Dollar at Longchamp last time out and picked up in eyecatching style when asked for maximum effort from jockey Mickael Barzalona, who retains the ride on Saturday.

He shapes like the sort with improvement still to come and looks a good deal less exposed than some of his main market rivals.

Horizon Dore (right): winner of the Prix Dollar at Longchamp Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: Yet to be tested at Group 1 level and this calibre of opponent looks a level above what he has been beating in France.

Odds: 2-1

What they say

Pauline Chehboub, owner's representative, following Horizon Dore's victory in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp: "That run to the second post makes it difficult to judge as it's not what Horizon Dore is used to, but Mickael [Barzalona] knows him by heart. If he recovers well we can look forward to trying to win back the title that Sealiway won for us in the Champion Stakes at Ascot."

Horizon Dore 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: P Cottier

Form: 7-2134

Strengths: Almost caused a 66-1 upset in the Derby on his seasonal and stable debut back in June and has shown that effort to be no fluke since.

Had subsequent St Leger winner Continuous behind when landing the King Edward VII Stakes at the royal meeting here before finishing third in the King George – again at this venue – where he shaped as though 1m2f would ultimately prove his optimum trip.

He was far from disgraced when beaten a length into fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes last time out where he shaped as though a stiffer test at this trip would suit.

King Of Steel (purple silks, centre): fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

Weaknesses: That Leopardstown fourth brought his record at Group 1 level to 0-4 and he bombed out on his only previous run on heavy ground at Doncaster last October.

Odds: 4-1

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer: "It was a good run in Ireland and I think he's improving all the time still. He's a big horse and doesn't have many miles on the clock, so we'd be hopeful his best days are still ahead of him."

King Of Steel 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Roger Varian

Form: -32516

Strengths: He gained a breakthrough top-level success when holding on gamely to land this race last year, holding off the challenge of Adayar with the high-class Baaeed back in fourth.

He was beaten just a half a length into second by Luxembourg in the Tattersalls Gold Cup this year, before gaining a seventh win in the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton last month.

He was far from disgraced when sixth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last time out and there's a suspicion that 1m2f on testing ground brings out the best in him.

Bay Bridge (Richard Kingscote): winner of the September Stakes at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: He has tended to save his very best form for when fresh, with his top three Racing Post Ratings achieved on the back of an 80+ day absence.

Odds: 9-2

What they say

Richard Kingscote, jockey, following Bay Bridge's victory in the September Stakes at Kempton: "He's been enthusiastic in his races this year but after having a few runs the freshness is out of him and he was good."

Bay Bridge 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Form: 0-1411

Strengths: He has taken his form to a new level since he finished fourth behind the top-class Equinox in Dubai in March.

He routed what looked a strong field in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over this course and distance in June for a first Group 1 win, and he showed that effort to be no fluke when accounting for stablemate Nashwa and leading three-year-old Paddington in the Juddmonte International at York.

He is the one to beat on official ratings and his record on the back of a 50+ day break reads an unblemished 6-6.

Mostahdaf (Frankie Dettori): winner of the Juddmonte International at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: He failed to beat a rival home on very soft ground in last year’s Arc and his participation is likely to be under threat should ground conditions deteriorate significantly.

Odds: 6-1

What they say

Angus Gold, Shadwell's racing manager: "He ran well at Ascot and then showed what he's capable of at York. He'd have to have a good chance on Saturday, but it's late in the season and often a question of who manages to hold their form best."

Mostahdaf 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Form: 1-1132

Strengths: Has taken her form to a new level since joining George Boughey, with her form figures for this stable reading 211132, her most recent victory coming at Group 1 level in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in July.

She has not managed to supplement that in two subsequent runs, but was only headed in the final strides of the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville in August and that represented a joint career-best performance on RPRs.

She has been given a break since the Romanet – she goes well fresh – and the anticipated testing ground conditions should prove ideal.

Via Sistina (left): claimed a first Group 1 win in the Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Weaknesses: She has only once previously raced against the boys, finishing fourth in a Windsor Group 3 last summer.

Odds: 8-1

What they say

George Boughey, trainer: "Via Sistina has been a star for us, very easy to train and an ultra consistent mare who has shown to be very versatile. She won the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on good ground and was outstanding prior to that in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes."

Via Sistina 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: George Boughey

How about the remainder?

Nashwa has held her form well this season but bookmaker odds suggest that she is more likely to run in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes earlier on this card.

William Haggas's My Prospero finished half a length behind Bay Bridge in third last year, but on RPRs he has not managed to match that form this season and his record at Group 1 level reads 0-4.

Royal Rhyme demolished his rivals in a Goodwood handicap earlier this year – where the return to soft ground was put forward as a reason for the improvement in form – and on RPRs he improved on that showing when justifying favouritism in a Listed race at Ayr last month.

Verdict

Horizon Dore falls into the could be anything category but at the prices, preference goes to fellow three-year-old Royal Rhyme . This son of Lope De Vega has seen his form improve exponentially since tackling soft ground and on RPRs he does not have to improve dramatically to trouble the market leaders. The mare Via Sistina is another to consider on what should be her favoured ground conditions.

Royal Rhyme 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

