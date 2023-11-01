Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers scratched from Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile

Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers has been ruled out of the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita on Saturday.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained star had been gearing up for a tilt at the Grade 1 contest on Saturday, having finished second in his prep run in the Durham Cup at Woodbine last month.

He had got a feel for the track with stablemate Carla's Way on Tuesday, but the Breeders' Cup's X account revealed he had been scratched from the Dirt Mile since.

The six-year-old rapidly progressed through the ranks on the dirt at Meydan this year, winning two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge before finding only Breeders' Cup Classic hopeful Ushba Tesoro too good in the Dubai World Cup in March.

The Crisfords are still set for a leading Breeders' Cup contender in impressive Rockfel Stakes winner Carla's Way, who will line up in Friday's Juvenile Fillies' Turf under James Doyle.

Algiers was one of two scratchings for the Dirt Mile, after Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move tragically died of an apparent heart attack following a gallop on Tuesday.

A Breeders' Cup statement said: "Breeders’ Cup is saddened to report the loss of Practical Move after what is suspected to be a cardiac event while returning from his gallop on Tuesday at Santa Anita Park.

"His rider was uninjured, and the horse was immediately tended to by veterinarians from the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB), 1/ST Racing and the Breeders' Cup."

Red-hot favourite Cody's Wish is now set to face six rivals as he bids to win the Dirt Mile for the second year in a row.

