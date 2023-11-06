No decision made on Auguste Rodin future - but Aidan O'Brien keeps Breeders' Cup Classic door open

Aidan O'Brien on Monday hailed Auguste Rodin as unique and revealed he believes the colt has the ability to cope with a Breeders’ Cup Classic on dirt if he races on as a four-year-old, with a decision on whether he stays in training due next week.

The son of Deep Impact out of Rhododendron completed a magnificent season when handing O'Brien a record-breaking seventh success in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita on Saturday night under a Ryan Moore masterclass ride that O'Brien described as "incredible".

There was a sting in the tail for Moore though as he was fined $20,800 for excessive use of the whip, having gone one strike above the permitted level.