No decision made on Auguste Rodin future - but Aidan O'Brien keeps Breeders' Cup Classic door open
Aidan O'Brien on Monday hailed Auguste Rodin as unique and revealed he believes the colt has the ability to cope with a Breeders’ Cup Classic on dirt if he races on as a four-year-old, with a decision on whether he stays in training due next week.
The son of Deep Impact out of Rhododendron completed a magnificent season when handing O'Brien a record-breaking seventh success in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita on Saturday night under a Ryan Moore masterclass ride that O'Brien described as "incredible".
There was a sting in the tail for Moore though as he was fined $20,800 for excessive use of the whip, having gone one strike above the permitted level.
Published on 6 November 2023inBreeders' Cup
Last updated 19:11, 6 November 2023
