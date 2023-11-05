Racing Post logo
Frankie Dettori gets the win he needed at Santa Anita - but he owes so much to Inspiral for her awesome finish

Frankie Dettori celebrates Filly & Mare Turf success with Inspiral
Frankie Dettori celebrates his Breeders' Cup success on InspiralCredit: Edward Whitaker

As Inspiral strode towards the winner's circle after her storming success on Saturday night, Frankie Dettori turned in the saddle to face the reporters and photographers gathered on the track, spread his arms wide and declared: "My home!" It was the sort of gesture – a bit dramatic, a bit camp – that no other jockey would be brave enough to attempt.

There was a sweetness to it too. He really wants to be accepted here and obviously hopes that success on the Breeders' Cup stage will help. Racefans love a winner and he was constantly hailed with jubilant cries of "Well done, Frankie!" as he walked back through the tunnel under the grandstand. 

That's a good sign, isn't it? "They're all English," he replied and it was at least partly true, to judge by the accents.

Chris CookSenior reporter

Published on 5 November 2023inBreeders' Cup

Last updated 12:00, 5 November 2023

