Frankie Dettori gets the win he needed at Santa Anita - but he owes so much to Inspiral for her awesome finish
As Inspiral strode towards the winner's circle after her storming success on Saturday night, Frankie Dettori turned in the saddle to face the reporters and photographers gathered on the track, spread his arms wide and declared: "My home!" It was the sort of gesture – a bit dramatic, a bit camp – that no other jockey would be brave enough to attempt.
There was a sweetness to it too. He really wants to be accepted here and obviously hopes that success on the Breeders' Cup stage will help. Racefans love a winner and he was constantly hailed with jubilant cries of "Well done, Frankie!" as he walked back through the tunnel under the grandstand.
That's a good sign, isn't it? "They're all English," he replied and it was at least partly true, to judge by the accents.
Published on 5 November 2023inBreeders' Cup
Last updated 12:00, 5 November 2023
- Turf Sprint: 'It feels like a giant kick in the bollocks' - Live In The Dream fades to fourth as Nobals holds on to win
- Turf: Derby winner Auguste Rodin stamps his class on rivals under a vintage Ryan Moore ride
- Classic: Rick Dutrow victorious with White Abarrio less than a year after his return from decade-long ban
- Mile: Master Of The Seas flies home to nab Mawj and hand Charlie Appleby more Breeders' Cup success
- Filly & Mare Turf: Inspiral times it to perfection under Frankie Dettori to run down Warm Heart
