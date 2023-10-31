Nightmare draw for Master Of The Seas sets his odds drifting for Breeders' Cup Mile

Master Of The Seas was a drifter for the Breeders' Cup Mile after being allocated the widest stall at the draw for post positions on Monday night. Having been one of three horses generally priced at 4-1 for Saturday's race, the Godolphin runner is now available at 13-2 in light of having to break from 14.

Songline did not fare much better in stall ten but was shortened to 5-2 by Sky Bet and Paddy Power in light of Master Of The Seas' misfortune. Mawj arguably fared best of the three market leaders in drawing stall six and the same operators make her a 9-4 shot.

Two winners of the Mile in the past decade have overcome the challenge of being drawn in stall 14, although Karakontie's staying-on success in 2014 owed much to a reckless early pace. Connections will comfort themselves with the thought that Master Of The Seas is a hold-up horse for whom a wide draw need not be an insuperable problem.

The draw took place at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, introduced by compere Nick Luck as the place where Michael Jackson first performed his moonwalk dance 40 years ago. Luck resisted requests to attempt the move himself, so the audience's greatest appreciation was saved for Live In The Dream being allocated a handy draw in stall five for the Turf Sprint, loudly cheered by his owners and their family.

Big Evs appears to have landed in a nice spot in four for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, for which he is no bigger than 3-1. Fellow British raider Carla's Way could have fared better than nine in the Juvenile Fillies Turf but remains favourite at 7-2.

Aidan O'Brien's chances appeared to be improved by the way the draw fell out in several races, notably the Turf, in which he runs Bolshoi Ballet (four), Auguste Rodin (five) and Broome (seven). Key rivals like Mostahdaf (nine) and King Of Steel (11) were drawn wider.

O'Brien's River Tiber could have done much worse than stall two in Friday's Juvenile Turf, in which the trainer also runs Unquestionable (eight). With Ryan Moore on River Tiber, Frankie Dettori has been booked for Unquestionable, who is second favourite in most betting lists.

Dettori has six booked mounts in this weekend's Breeders' Cup races, although Mo Fox Givin is a reserve in the Juvenile Fillies Turf. The jockey will partner Starlust in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, while on Saturday he will be aboard Inspiral in the Filly & Mare Turf, King Of Steel in the Turf and Zandon , a 20-1 shot for the Classic.

