Inspiral opens up 'other avenues' for 2024 after Breeders' Cup success in Filly & Mare Turf
Inspiral has opened up “other avenues” for 2024 after registering her first win beyond a mile in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita on Saturday.
Even before she had collared Warm Heart close home in the contest over a mile and a quarter, it had been announced that the daughter of Frankel would stay in training as a five-year-old, when she could be seen again over the trip.
Inspiral and stablemate Mostahdaf, also by Frankel and who brought the curtain down on his career when finishing eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, arrived back at John and Thady Gosden's Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket on Monday evening.
Published on 8 November 2023inBritain
Last updated 15:43, 8 November 2023
