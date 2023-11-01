Should you back or avoid these four favourites at the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday?

The 40th Breeders’ Cup takes place at Santa Anita this weekend. Looking ahead to what promises to be an enthralling Saturday card we have assessed the chances of four ante-post favourites. Here we judge whether you should back or avoid them at their current odds . . .

Race: Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (7.10pm)

Odds: 5-2

John and Thady Gosden’s filly was narrowly denied in the Queen Anne on her seasonal reappearance at Royal Ascot in June before failing to beat a rival home in the Sussex Stakes on bottomless ground at Goodwood.

However, she has since bounced back to form on a sounder surface, with victories in the Prix Jacques le Marois and the Sun Chariot bringing her Group 1 tally to five.

That Sun Chariot performance represented a joint-career-best on Racing Post Ratings and her Marois win has received a significant form boost thanks to the exploits of runner-up Big Rock.

She tackles 1m2f for the first time on Saturday but the trip is not expected to be an inconvenience and there’s little doubt she’s the one to beat.

Inspiral (Frankie Dettori) wins the Sun Chariot Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Verdict: Looked better than ever in the Sun Chariot Stakes last time and a repeat performance should suffice. BACK

Race: FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile presented by Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund (8.30pm)

Odds: 5-2

A useful juvenile last season, she has taken her form to a new level at three, with a pair of conditions wins in Meydan followed by a game victory in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, where she fended off subsequent three-time Group 1 winner Tahiyra.

An unsatisfactory scope led to her missing Royal Ascot, but she made her eagerly anticipated reappearance last month in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland, where she made all to run out a half-length winner.

She is entitled to come on for that run and her prominent style of racing should be well suited to Santa Anita, but she is yet to take on the boys – let alone her elders – and with that in mind, her current odds make little appeal.

Mawj (Oisin Murphy) winner of the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Verdict: Front-runner who is 4-4 this year but this is by far her toughest test and at the prices she is one to oppose. AVOID

Race: Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (9.50pm)

Odds: 5-2

A Group 1-winning juvenile last season who was sent off the 13-8 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas on his reappearance in May, when he was beaten 22 lengths into 12th.

He showed that to be all wrong with subsequent wins in the Derby at Epsom and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh before once again putting up a no-show when all but pulled up in the King George at Ascot in July.

Once again he bounced back to his best when claiming the Irish Champion Stakes over 1m2f at Leopardstown last time and he remains very highly thought of by his powerful connections, but his tendency to throw in a howler does make him a risky betting proposition.

Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore) returned to winning ways in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

Verdict: Back with a bang in the Irish Champion Stakes last time but it’s difficult to put maximum faith in him. AVOID

Race: Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (11.25pm)

Odds: 4-1

His form figures this year read 1123414, the latest success coming in the Group 1 Nunthorpe at York in August, when he made all to score at odds of 28-1.

This race was immediately nominated as a potential target afterwards and he prepped for it with a respectable fourth in a 5½f Grade 2 at Keeneland last month, when he was not helped by being pestered in the lead.

Dropping back to a bare 5f will suit on that evidence, and he should have no problem with the fast conditions, but it’s unlikely that he will be allowed a freebie up front and those early exertions could take their toll at the business end.

Live In The Dream (Sean Kirrane) took Group 1 honours in the Nunthorpe Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Verdict: Made all to land the Nunthorpe but looks unlikely to be able to dominate in this company. AVOID

