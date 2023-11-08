'The fairytale isn't a fairytale without some sort of trauma' - Adam West reflects on Breeders' Cup experience

The disappointment of a narrow defeat at the Breeders' Cup may still sting for Adam West but he is determined to learn from the experience as he plots a return to the meeting next year with Live In The Dream .

The Nunthorpe winner was a gallant fourth in the Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on Saturday, finishing just a length and a quarter behind winner Nobals after making the running under Sean Kirrane.

The wave of support from home was not lost on West, who was responsible for Epsom's first runner at the meeting in 25 years, but the trainer is eager to avoid the unexpected pressure of the occasion next year, when he hopes to bring the four-year-old back for another tilt at the Grade 1.

"I've been able to reflect on it a little now and know how I can prepare myself better for next year," he said.

"We've learned so much from the whole process. People tell you what it's like, but until you see it you can't fully understand it.

"It was a bit of an emotional wave once the race had taken place – the pressure of having so much support from home was a lot more than I expected.

"I don't know how other trainers do it, but I suppose having a few more horses capable of that level of performance helps. For us, with only one, it felt like a lot more of a pinnacle and I felt like I missed a golden opportunity, but I suppose the fairytale isn't a fairytale without some sort of trauma."

One vital lesson learned was how to best prepare Live In The Dream at the track after the intense overview of the vets – which led to the scratching of several leading international runners – impacted West's training decisions before the race.

"The scrutiny of the vets made me a little bit nervous of galloping him as hard as I would normally at the risk of jarring him up, so I feel like that was maybe the reason he was a little bit freer than normal," he said.

"However, at the same time if we'd done that and he wasn't allowed to run it would have been game over. It was a decision we took on Tuesday as he was starting to get a little bit free by then, but we'll know how to handle it better for next time."

Live In The Dream (left): finished fourth behind Nobals at Santa Anita on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

After arriving home at Loretta Lodge on Monday evening, Live In The Dream will now go on holiday before a belated start to the season next year.

West and owners Steve and Jolene De'Lemos are already plotting an ambitious campaign next summer which will hinge on a return to the Breeders' Cup and a defence of his Nunthorpe title in August.

"He's come out of the journey really well and we're just letting him down now," West said. "The vet came up to check him over and said he's as well as he could be, so he'll have a nice holiday, somewhere where the grass is up to his knees.

"Steve sent me a fantasy list of races last night and we'll see what he can handle next year. We'll probably give him a longer break this time and start him later, and the Nunthorpe will be the main target at home.

"There's some big options to consider, maybe internationally that are a little outside the box. We just want to experience as much as we can."

