Arkle, Turners and Brown Advisory novice chases: which star names have been entered?

Willie Mullins has seven potential challengers to end Marine Nationale's unbeaten record in the Arkle at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival after entries were revealed for the four novice chases at the meeting in March.

The surprise among the fields for the Arkle and Turners entries was Iroko , who had been ruled out for the season with a foot injury in November. That setback came shortly after last season's Martin Pipe winner posted a flawless performance on his chase debut at Warwick.

Arkle favourite Marine Nationale, one of the shortest priced runners at the fixture, was not given any other back-up entries by Barry Connell but his potential biggest threat Facile Vega also featured in the list of runners for the Turners and Brown Advisory.

His Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Gaelic Warrior is also triple-entered across the Grade 1s although bookmakers feel the Turners will be his most likely festival destination as he tops the betting at 11-8.

Mullins has 10 of the 38 entries in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase including favourite Grangeclare West , who also has a spot in the Turners and National Hunt Chase. Fact To File , the Brown Advisory second favourite, is also in the Turners.

Britain's Brown Advisory candidates Stay Away Fay and Grey Dawning both appeared but the French-trained impressive Kempton scorer Il Est Francais was entered only in the Turners.

Leading National Hunt Chase fancies Embassy Gardens , Meetingofthewaters and Nick Rockett all appeared among the 26 put forward. That is the lowest ever number of entries for the race, down from a ten-year high of 89 in 2016 and a drop from 37 last year.

The Arkle equalled its record low of 24 runners from 2022 although there were slightly more pleasing results for the Turners, up one on last year, and the Brown Advisory, which increased by four from 12 months ago.

A total of 130 runners across the four races is down eight on last year and from 199 in 2019. That represents a 34.6 per cent decrease in five years.

2024 Cheltenham Festival: big-race entries

Total entries: 24

The key horses: Marine Nationale, Facile Vega, Gaelic Warrior, Found A Fifty

Ante-post favourite: Marine Nationale (8-11, generally)

bet365: 8-11 Marine Nationale, 10 Facile Vega, Found A Fifty, 12 Gaelic Warrior, 14 Il Etait Temps, Hunters Yarn, 16 Quilixios, 20 bar

Total entries: 26

The key horses: Embassy Gardens, Stay Away Fay, Meetingofthewaters, Nick Rockett

Ante-post favourite: Embassy Gardens (7-1, Betfred)

Sky Bet: 5 Embassy Gardens, 6 Nick Rockett, 8 Corbetts Cross, 10 Meetingofthewaters, Salvador Ziggy, Flooring Porter, Three Card Brag, Stay Away Fay, 12 Broadway Boy, 14 Kilbeg King, 16 bar

Total entries: 38

The key horses: Grangeclare West, Fact To File, Stay Away Fay, Gaelic Warrior

Ante-post favourite: Grangeclare West (7-2, generally)

Coral: 7-2 Grangeclare West, 4 Stay Away Fay, 5 Fact To File, 10 Corbetts Cross, Grey Dawning, 12 Gaelic Warrior, 14 Monty’s Star, 16 Embassy Gardens, Hermes Allen, Nick Rockett, 20 Bar

Total entries: 42

The key horses: Gaelic Warrior, Iroko, Il Est Francais, Facile Vega

Ante-post favourite: Gaelic Warrior (11-8, bet365)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Gaelic Warrior, 10 Facile Vega, Il Est Francais, Grey Dawning, 12 Corbetts Cross, Fact To File, Found A Fifty, 14 Ginny's Destiny, Hermes Allen, 16 Iroko, Nick Rockett, 20 bar

