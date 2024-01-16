'It's different to anything I've experienced before in life' - Barry Connell living the dream with Marine Nationale
Barry Connell, trainer of red-hot Arkle favourite Marine Nationale, yesterday admitted there are a few extra layers of pressure attached to his unbeaten superstar this season – and nominated Gaelic Warrior as the one potential rival who scares him ever so slightly.
Marine Nationale was the standout name among the 24 entries for the Arkle Chase on Tuesday, only seven of whom are trained in Britain, and last year's Supreme winner is already as short as 1-2 with Coral and no bigger than 8-11 anywhere to win at back-to-back festivals.
He is already one of the bankers of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, despite having just one run over fences, and Connell said that having such a red-hot favourite who has yet to be beaten in his career intensifies the pressure.
Published on 16 January 2024
Last updated 20:15, 16 January 2024
