JP McManus has an embarrassment of novice hurdle riches - and an entry for one of his stars caught my attention
The big question every punter looking at these races is asking right now is how is JP McManus going to best utilise his embarrassment of riches in the division?
Is he really going to run Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet against each other in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, or is one of them going to be rerouted to a different target?
The entries for the Grade 1 novice hurdles haven’t given us the full answer, but we do now know Jeriko Du Reponet will not be rerouted. He has only one entry in the Supreme and that therefore looks to be his race. That doesn’t mean he will meet Mystical Power, though.
Published on 23 January 2024inFestival Fields
Last updated 18:47, 23 January 2024
- Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph
- What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles
- Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?
- 'It's different to anything I've experienced before in life' - Barry Connell living the dream with Marine Nationale
- Cheltenham talking points - David Jennings and Stuart Riley pick the bones out of the big novice chase entries
