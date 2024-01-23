JP McManus has an embarrassment of novice hurdle riches - and an entry for one of his stars caught my attention

The big question every punter looking at these races is asking right now is how is JP McManus going to best utilise his embarrassment of riches in the division?

Is he really going to run Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet against each other in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, or is one of them going to be rerouted to a different target?

The entries for the Grade 1 novice hurdles haven’t given us the full answer, but we do now know Jeriko Du Reponet will not be rerouted. He has only one entry in the Supreme and that therefore looks to be his race. That doesn’t mean he will meet Mystical Power, though.