The Story of Horseracing in 20 Races: an unmissable new series is ready to launch and we’re celebrating with 60% off Racing Post+

From the whims and passions of royalty to the baser pleasures of the heaving masses, from the days of deep and unswerving devotion to onrushing modernity and existential doubts, horseracing has charted a turbulent course through history.

In the modern era, Pattern races and the Classics stand tall in a changing topography, where big business dominates the world of bloodstock and the big money comes from the ruling classes of other lands.

What remains constant is the sport, the horses pitted against each other, whether for the improvement of the breed, bragging rights among owners or the entertainment of the betting public. Even this, however, has undergone many changes, in form and context, in the 400-plus years of racing in its organised form in Britain and Ireland.

So begins an exciting new series in the Racing Post in which we will tell the story of horseracing through the 20 most significant races ever run, crafting an expansive and fascinating tale of how the modern turf took root and was shaped by its history and its people into something all but unrecognisable from how it had begun.

Every week through the summer, pausing only for Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, our dramatic account of the latest race in the series will be published in the Racing Post newspaper every Tuesday, kicking off on May 20.

