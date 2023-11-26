The King George could be Willie Mullins' for the taking - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of racing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

King George could be Willie Mullins’ for the taking

Saturday’s major chases in Britain and Ireland produced far more questions than answers.

After two defeats to start the campaign, Bravemansgame is now winless since the King George last Boxing Day, and plenty of the talk post-race centred on how much last season's exploits may have taken out of him.

Kempton has always been his main objective and Paul Nicholls will leave no stone unturned to get him back in top form for his title defence, but he now has a lot more to prove than would have been expected a month ago.

Shishkin , third-favourite for the King George , has had his preparations left in disarray after his refusal to race in the 1965 Chase, leaving Nicky Henderson scrambling to find a suitable warm-up alternative.

Shishkin refuses to budge at the start of the 1965 Chase

Of the other main King George contenders from Britain, we still haven't seen L'Homme Presse since the race last year, although Venetia Williams must be fancying her chances with Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille . He took second place last year after L’Homme Presse’s fall and the 14 lengths to make up on Bravemansgame suddenly don't look a problem.

However, surely Willie Mullins is now eyeing a perfect opportunity to win only his second King George in the last 21 years.

Allaho proved not much more than he still has four working legs when easing to victory on his return from a lengthy absence in the Clonmel Oil Chase, but he was being targeted at the King George last year before his setback and it must be tempting to resurrect that plan.

In what now looks a wide-open contest, could Mullins even be tempted to throw Galopin Des Champs into the mix? His John Durkan return did not go to plan but stepping back up to three miles should help.

Gaelic Warrior stamps his class - but going left-handed still a worry

The calibre of Gaelic Warrior's opposition at Punchestown on Saturday must be questioned, but if Willie Mullins is left "gobsmacked" then it’s a performance which needs to be taken very seriously.

The five-year-old Rich Ricci-owned star has proven his effectiveness over all trips from two to three miles and is favourite for both the Brown Advisory and Turners Novices' Chases at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 3m½f Brown Advisory was mentioned as his main aim by Mullins in his Racing Post stable tour , but the powerful way Gaelic Warrior travels has echoes of Galopin Des Champs and his trainer spoke afterwards of his temptation to keep him at two- or two-and-a-half-mile trips for now.

Gaelic Warrior impressed on his Punchestown chasing debut Credit: Patrick McCann

The Turners over 2m4f perhaps looks the logical route to take given Facile Vega's presence in the Arkle division, but any ante-post backers must be wary of his strong preference for going right-handed.

His only two defeats since arriving at Closutton have both come at the left-handed Cheltenham, first as a big gamble for the Boodles in 2022 when his tendency to jump right cost him dearly, and then in this year's Ballymore when he was again reported to have hung right.

Even when he won a valuable handicap at the left-handed Leopardstown in February, he jumped markedly right at the last before his class saw him pull away.

He looked comfortable at the right-handed Punchestown on Saturday, although it was still noticeable, if not dramatic, that he was edging right at almost all of his fences.

When he returns to Leopardstown and Cheltenham, his class may see him through again, but it has to be a big concern.

Nicholls' decision-making spot on again

Paul Nicholls’ decision to send stable number one Harry Cobden to Ascot rather than Lancashire for the Betfair Chase caused plenty of raised eyebrows last Monday, but it was completely vindicated by the outcomes on the track.

Despite Bravemansgame’s defeat at Haydock, it was a fine afternoon for the Ditcheat stable as the prolific yard secured a marvellous four-timer at Ascot.

Harry Cobden enjoyed an Ascot four-timer on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cobden put his disappointment at not partnering last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup second behind him and showed why he is one of the leading riders in the game, expertly guiding home Blueking D’Oroux and Pic D’Orhy for Grade 2 wins and adding further victories on Farnoge and Regent’s Stroll for good measure.

The afternoon’s achievement was also a fine reminder of Nicholls’ exceptional ability to target Saturday prizes, even if Shishkin’s refusal to race made Pic D’Orhy’s task in the 1965 Chase significantly more straightforward.

