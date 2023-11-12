Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureWillie Mullins Stable Tour
premium

'We've been delighted with him - and he has all the credentials to go right to the top'

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Astonishing, truly astonishing. Even the As on their own would do most trainers, never mind the ones who start with the other 25 letters of the alphabet. Among the As are Allaho, Allegorie De Vassy, Appreciate It, Ashroe Diamond, Asterion Forlonge and Aurora Vega and long before we got to Zenta it had become blatantly obvious that this Closutton team is absolutely awesome. As good as there has ever been here? Possibly. Only time will tell. 

Where on earth do you even start? The Cheltenham Gold Cup winner deserves that right, I suppose. Galopin Des Champs may have lost his air of invincibility when beaten by Fastorslow at the end of a long and demanding campaign at Punchestown, but he was officially the best Gold Cup winner of the last decade after receiving a Racing Post Rating of 184 for that sizzling show on the day that mattered most. 

Willie Mullins is a creature of habit, so don't expect him to meander away from the path that took Galopin Des Champs to the Cotswolds last year. That means two runs before March – the John Durkan Chase at the earlier date of November 26 and the Irish Gold Cup in early February. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 November 2023inStable Tours

Last updated 20:23, 12 November 2023

icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours