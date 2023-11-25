Harry Cobden claims perfect four-timer as Blueking D'Oroux lands Coral Hurdle

Harry Cobden's disappointment from missing out on Bravemansgame's run in the Betfair Chase proved to be short lived after Blueking D'Oroux's Coral Hurdle success formed part of a perfect four-timer for the leading jockey.

The four-year-old continued his upward trajectory for the Paul Nicholls' yard to score by a length from Strong Leader and prove the step up in grade well worth it for his second success of the season.

It was the third of four victories on Saturday for Cobden, who was forced to miss Bravemansgame's runner-up effort at Haydock but also scored with the progressive novice Farnoge and 1965 Chase winner Pic D'Orhy .

Cobden said: "When Paul Nicholls lays one out for a race, he doesn't normally miss. It was a great piece of training from the trainer and I was always going half a stride faster than I wanted to be, but I think that was down to the ground.

"He feels to me like the further he goes the better he is. I was just delighted with the horse and once he got to the front he toughed it out well."

Blueking D'Oroux's success also completed a stellar afternoon for winning owner Johnny de la Hey, who claimed both Grade 2 contests on the card and is already considering a step up in trip for the Coral Hurdle winner.

"I think he has a bit of class, I really do," he said. "We were pretty disappointed with his first two runs, but the breathing op has transformed him and everything he's done at home has just got better and better.

"It's hard to say because I was cheering so much, but it looked like he was just staying and staying, so we could end up going three miles with him. It might make sense, but that's a pretty strong performance."

Blueking D'Oroux (left) clears the last to win the Coral Hurdle at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Strolled to success

Harry Coden's perfect afternoon ended on a high after stable debutant Regent's Stroll made an impressive start under rules in the 1m7½f bumper.

The four-year-old cost Chris Giles £175,000 at last year's Goffs Spring sale and showed early promise on his debut when winning by over two lengths from the Nicky Henderson-trained Tradecraft.

"He was probably the highlight of my day," Cobden said. "He's lovely, he was a little bit green throughout but it's always a good sign when you can't pull them up at the line, he's only just woken up.

"He's got size, scope, I've already schooled him and he's jumped great. He'd be in our top three best bumper horses of the year."

Boothill is back

Boothill has already provided Harry Fry with an emotional success this month but the family favourite was back in the winner's enclosure once more when landing his second win in the Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old is well loved by Fry's wife Ciara, who is recovering after being kicked by a horse last month, and the topweight followed up his win at the course three weeks ago to set up a tilt in Grade 1 company.

"All the horses mean a lot in our care but Boothill has a special place with us," Fry said. "It's gone our way and we're delighted to win under all that weight. He loves the track here, so it's great to see him do it again.

"We've got an entry in the Tingle Creek in two weeks' time but I suspect we'll probably wait and come back here for the Clarence House. That'll feel like a home match for him. It'll be a big step up but he deserves his chance in these graded races now."

Read more:

'He was in a mood today and wasn't for moving' - shock at the start as Shishkin refuses to race at Ascot

'I was waiting for the big beasts to come from behind and take me' - Royale Pagaille prevails over Bravemansgame

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.