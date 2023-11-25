Willie Mullins reacts to the 'gobsmacking' performance that saw Gaelic Warrior cut for Cheltenham Festival novice chases

Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Gaelic Warrior produced an exceptionally dominant display on his debut over fences at Punchestown, with his trainer Willie Mullins describing part of his performance as "gobsmacking".

Paul Townend’s mount, owned by Susannah and Rich Ricci, raced in second behind stablemate Figaroc in the opening stages of the 2m3f beginners chase but took up the running early on the final circuit.

Gaelic Warrior was at least 20 lengths clear entering the back straight and kept up a relentless gallop.

Bar the sixth-last, where he brushed through the top of the fence, and one or two low leaps, he jumped pretty well on the way to a 15-length win, having been eased on the run-in. Inothewayurthinkin, who finished fourth in two Grade 1 novice hurdles last season, was back in second.

Paddy Power made Gaelic Warrior the 4-1 favourite (from 6) for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase over 3m, while cutting him to 7-1 (from 10) for the 2m4f Turners’ Novices’ Chase. He is 20-1 (from 25) for the Arkle over 2m with bet365.

Mullins was inclined to consider shorter distances after the victory and said: “That was some performance. He just about dropped the bridle at the third-last and what he did before then was gobsmacking.

“We thought there’d be a lot more pace in the race but that collapsed pretty quickly. Paul just let him rock on as he was pulling.

“He jumped a bit low once or twice but I think that was because he was too fresh. I was trying to aim him for the staying events, but looking at that, we may have to review that. He looked a two or two-and-a-half miler there.”

Donn McClean, who is on pundit duty for Racing TV at Punchestown, was certainly impressed. He said: “Gaelic Warrior has some engine. There were some fair horses in behind there and the race was over by the back straight. It was a massive performance – he pulverised them.”

Gaelic Warrior is a two-time runner-up at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing second in the 2022 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and last season’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, and enjoyed a top-level breakthrough in a novice hurdle at the Punchestown festival in April.

Mullins won the opening 2m3½f maiden hurdle with Predators Gold , who was introduced at 16-1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and 20-1 (from 25) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Dawning strikes over fences

Novice chaser Grey Dawning defeated last season's Grand National third Gaillard Du Mesnil and Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Apple Away on his second start over fences in the 2m5½f graduation chase at Haydock.

The Robert Kirkland-owned six-year-old stayed on strongly to score by nine and a half lengths. He was shortened to 14-1 (from 33) by Coral for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

It was a 1000th winner for the combination of brothers Dan and Harry Skelton and the trainer said on ITV: "I've been keeping an eye on it for the last few days and it's great to get there.

"Grey Dawning is a good horse. We had high aspirations for him over hurdles last season but chasing is his real job. He's going the right way."

