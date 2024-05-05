City Of Troy bred to stay so it's too early to write him off at 8-1 for Derby - three things we learned this week

Three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Troy could still have his day at Epsom

If on Saturday morning someone had offered you 8-1 about City Of Troy winning the Derby, would you have taken it? The majority of punters would have said yes, given last year's champion juvenile was a best-priced 6-4 for the Epsom Classic and was about to start a red-hot favourite for the 2,000 Guineas after wintering well, according to connections.

His impressive Dewhurst victory saw him finish last year unbeaten, after which Aidan O'Brien described him as the best two-year-old he had ever trained and thought him good enough to win the Triple Crown, while he drew comparisons to the mighty Frankel from Michael Tabor.

There was an anticipation of a Frankel-esque performance at Newmarket, but that soon turned to palpable shock as Ryan Moore got to work on City Of Troy some way out and he was beaten before the Bushes, ultimately trailing in 16 and three-quarter lengths adrift of winner Notable Speech.

Bookmakers immediately lengthened the Justify colt's odds – most firms offering 6-1 and bigger – and replaced him at the head of the Derby betting with impressive Classic Trial winner Arabian Crown, who was trimmed into 4-1 (from 6).

Most of City Of Troy's siblings proved best at two, but brother Bertinelli won the London Gold Cup at three, so it would be unwise just yet to say he hasn't trained on, while there's plenty of hope on his pedigree that a longer trip will suit.

O'Brien produced a minor miracle when getting Auguste Rodin back to win the Derby after his Guineas flop, and you couldn't rule out he could work his magic once more. The 8-1 with bet365 could look massive in June.

Harry Wilson

Take Fastorslow to have Galopin's measure at Punchestown next year again

Galopin Des Champs seems to have found his kryptonite and that is Fastorslow at Punchestown.

For the third time, the brilliant Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was outgunned by his familiar foe at the County Kildare track, with Fastorslow producing a sublime performance to land the Punchestown equivalent for the second year in a row.

Coupled with his John Durkan Chase success in December, it's now clear Galopin Des Champs is just no match for Fastorslow at Punchestown, and it leaves you questioning what would have happened had JJ Slevin not been unseated in the Gold Cup.

Fastorslow (left): gets the better of Galopin Des Champs (right) and Hewick in the Punchestown Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

We know Galopin Des Champs has the measure of Fastorslow elsewhere in Ireland, specifically at Leopardstown, but for whatever reason Punchestown seems to bring out his weaknesses.

However, the track brings out the best in Fastorslow, and he has now finished in the top two in five of his six starts in his own playground.

Galopin Des Champs deserves to be market leader for a third Cheltenham Gold Cup win in 2025, but when Punchestown rolls around this time next year, Fastorslow surely has to be favourite to land another big win.

Matt Rennie

Liberty starting to show full ability

It takes horses time to fulfil their potential and that has certainly been the case with Liberty Lane , who now looks capable of stepping back into Group company after a handicap success at Newmarket on Saturday.

I remember Clifford Lee being extremely impressed by Liberty Lane’s juvenile victory at Nottingham in 2022, a win that marked him out as a potential Classic hope, but a tendency to overrace proved his undoing at three.

Liberty Lane ran perfectly well on his first start last year when second to subsequent Royal Ascot winner Waipiro at Newmarket, giving him 7lb, and despite doing too much too early he led the Dante field at York to the last furlong and a half.

Liberty Lane: wins the Suffolk Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

He did go on to win a handicap at Doncaster in September, and while disappointing on his return at the same track in the Lincoln in March, trainer Karl Burke said the four-year-old scoped dirty afterwards and had only just come right before his ready Newmarket win.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s Liberty Lane is settling much better in his races and is well capable of holding his own out of handicap company now he is able to show his true ability.

Jack Haynes

