Royale Pagaille prevails over Bravemansgame to record career-best win in Betfair Chase

Royale Pagaille got the better of Bravemansgame to land the Grade 1 Betfair Chase under Charlie Deutsch for Venetia Williams.

The nine-year-old had won three of his four previous starts at Haydock with his only defeat coming when second to A Plus Tard in the 2021 running of the £200,000 top-level event, but he went one better this time to make a successful reappearance.

Royale Pagaille was second in last year's King George won by Bravemansgame and he was beaten more than 17 lengths by the same horse when sixth in the Gold Cup.

However, Royale Pagaille reversed the form with the Paul Nicholls-trained 8-11 favourite and was cut to 14-1 (from 25) for the King George.

Bravemansgame was eased slightly from 13-8 to 5-2 at the head of the mark for Kempton's showpiece event on Boxing Day.

It was a breakthrough top-level victory for Royal Pagaille, who landed back-to-back runnings of the Peter Marsh Chase off top weight in 2021 and 2022, and a third Grade 1 success for Deutsch, who told Racing TV: “I’ve come up against Bravemansgame before so I know how good he is.

“I was worried he would do us for toe but he felt amazing. He was quite relaxed early and I was a bit worried he wasn’t travelling.

“I pulled him out wide and he took hold of the bit and galloped. I wanted to make it a bit of a test because I knew I’d stay. I didn’t want to get outsprinted. It felt like he was never stopping so it gave me confidence just to keep kicking and fair play to him.

“It’s amazing. It’s great to do it for Venetia. She’s bringing out some really nice horses and you don’t win Grade 1s if you’re not good at what you do.”

Williams won the King George with Teeton Mill in 1998 and a return to Kempton is on the agenda for Royal Pagaille, who could be partnered by a different rider should Deutsch ride L'Homme Presse, who he was unseated from at the final fence in last year's race.

“The horses, by at large, are running well so that gives you a bit of a lift but I’m thrilled with the horse," said Williams. "He ought to go back there [King George] again really. He was second last year by default and if it came up soft, his chance would be stronger."

Bravemansgame won the King George by 14 lengths last year but suffered his second defeat of the season under Daryl Jacob, who deputised for Harry Cobden, with the champion trainer's stable jockey riding at Ascot.

Royale Pagaille: beat Bravemansgame Credit: Grossick Racing

Bravemansgame was runner-up to Gentlemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on his comeback and on another second-placed effort Nicholls said: "He was not good enough on the day, it's as simple as that. No excuses. He jumped well and travelled well. I thought he was going to win going to four out and he didn't quite pick up.

"We'll get him fresh for Kempton, that probably suits him better, it's an easier three miles. Daryl gave him a super ride, the other horse outstayed him. He's run a good race, Kempton's his track, it won't do him any harm to have a few runs. You can wrap them up too much in cotton wool. Sometimes they want a few races to harden them up a bit. He's run well and he'll run well at Kempton."

Last year's winner Protektorat disappointed to finish last of the four runners and trainer Dan Skelton said: "That just wasn't his run. He was gone too soon to have blown up and he was hanging in the air at his jumps. I didn't have any excuses prepared beforehand and I'm not making any afterwards."

There were more encouraging signs for Corach Rambler, who improved from last month's comeback, when he was fifth at Kelso, to finish third. On the Grand National winner's first run in Grade 1 company trainer Lucinda Russell said: "I'm absolutely delighted with the run. He jumped quickly, got into his stride and stayed on."

