Shock at the start as Shishkin refuses to race at Ascot

Shishkin dramatically refused to start in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase as main market rival Pic D'Orhy was able to breeze clear to victory.

The odds-on favourite initially looked unsure in the moments before the race but moved in line with the rest of the three runners. Yet at the off he whipped around and planted his feet as his three rivals galloped to the first.

The 13-time winner had never refused before but was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time for his highly anticipated seasonal comeback at Ascot.

Trainer Nicky Henderson was lost for words in an ITV Racing interview after the race. His non-participation scuppered his planned preparation for the King George and connections may have to reconfigure plans ahead of a shot at Kempton's Boxing Day highlight.

"What can I say," Henderson said. "I don't know why he's done that. It's one of those starts where you're going away from home and the odd horse will do it.

"My biggest concern is the King George start is exactly the same — I guarantee if he was at the two-mile start he'd fly up and be in the lead.

"The pity is there's a 3m [Grade 2] hurdle at Newbury on Friday but it closed this morning — did I know that was going to happen?"

ITV pundit Mick Fitzgerald, who spent much of his career as stable jockey to Shishkin's trainer Nicky Henderson, stated the horse's pre-race behaviour was not uncommon.

He said on ITV: "He's been a bit funny down at the start at Cheltenham a couple of times in the past. It looked like he was going forward and had relented, and walking to the tapes he looked to be fine, but when the tapes went up he said no, not for me. He's a quirky character.

"I've seen Nicky when he's unhappy and that's as unhappy as you'll ever see him. He looked like he was flabbergasted."

The raceday stewards deemed Shishkin a runner in the race yet Coral are refunding all bets on Shishkin, while Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are refunding them as free bets.

How the incident unfolded

It meant Pic D'Orhy was able to dominate under Harry Cobden, shaking off the challenge of Straw Fan Jack in the straight to record a 12th victory by a wide margin.

Cobden told ITV Racing: "It's always a lot easier when the favourite doesn't jump off.

"I saw it from a mile off, as jockeys you've got to be as tactical as you can — when you're against an odds-on favourite like that you don't want them to jump off. It's unfortunate for connections that he didn't jump off.

"I'm not sure our lad was at his best today, he didn't really travel early and he didn't jump that well but I couldn't give you a reason for it. He felt good beforehand.

"When I turned in we had Straw Fan Jack upsides and I thought it might get ugly, I tried to get the race put to bed before the second last just so I wasn't relying on two good jumps. He's got the job done."

The Grade 2 contest was billed a rematch between the top two in the betting after Shishkin thumped Pic D'Orhy by 16 lengths in the Ascot Chase in February.

