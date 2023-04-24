'I'm going to monitor things but he could easily go' - Jonbon a surprise entrant among eight for the Celebration Chase

Star novice is the most intriguing name among eight entries for the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

Should Nicky Henderson give Jonbon the green light he would be taking a first step into open company, and would be turning out just 14 days after landing the Grade 1 Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree.

"He's in very good form and it's a good prize," said Henderson. "I wasn't sure what was around and although it's not a novice chase, it's a good prize. It's not definite he'll run and I'm going to monitor things for 48 hours but he could very easily go there."

Among potential opponents are the Henry de Bromnead-trained Captain Guinness – a fine second to Energumene in the Champion Chase – and Magic Daze, as well as 2022 winner Greaneteen and Editeur Du Gite.

Scottish Grand National hero Kitty's Light is one of 24 horses to be confirmed at the six-day stage for the , in which Hewick remains the top weight.

Shark Hanlon has declared the 2022 winner Hewick for Wednesday's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup but as a confirmed lover of fast ground, he also holds an entry for the bet365 Gold Cup and the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase on the Sandown card.

Celebration Chase entries

Captain Guinness Henry de Bromhead

Editeur Du Gite Gary Moore

First Flow Kim Bailey

Funambule Sivola Venetia Williams

Global Citizen Ben Pauling

Greaneteen Paul Nicholls

Jonbon Nicky Henderson

Magic Daze Henry de Bromhead

