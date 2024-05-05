'It could be a different story around a bend' - Richard Hannon plots Royal Ascot revenge for 2,000 Guineas second Rosallion
Richard Hannon is relishing the prospect of a rematch between Rosallion and his 2,000 Guineas conqueror Notable Speech at Royal Ascot, where the trainer believes racing around a bend could help his new star avenge Saturday's Classic defeat.
The Guineas first and second are set to meet again in the St James's Palace Stakes on June 18, after which the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned Rosallion's campaign will be geared towards a crack at the Breeders' Cup Mile. More immediately, stablemate Haatem is expected to have a second shot at Classic glory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 28.
"In any other year Rosallion did enough to win the Guineas but it was a very deep renewal, probably the best we've seen in ten years," said Hannon on Sunday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 5 May 2024
- 'Shishkin had his quirks which kept us on our feet and entertained us, but by and large his heart was in the right place'
- Sunday updates: Ramatuelle shares 1,000 Guineas favouritism with Fallen Angel as conditions quicken for second Classic
- Dry forecast means Newmarket ground set to ride marginally quicker on Sunday
- Newmarket: Seven Questions has all the answers after springing 33-1 shock in Palace House Stakes
- 'He'll prove it to the world in the next few weeks - he could be the best I’ve trained' - David Menuisier relishing Sunway Saint-Cloud date
- 'Shishkin had his quirks which kept us on our feet and entertained us, but by and large his heart was in the right place'
- Sunday updates: Ramatuelle shares 1,000 Guineas favouritism with Fallen Angel as conditions quicken for second Classic
- Dry forecast means Newmarket ground set to ride marginally quicker on Sunday
- Newmarket: Seven Questions has all the answers after springing 33-1 shock in Palace House Stakes
- 'He'll prove it to the world in the next few weeks - he could be the best I’ve trained' - David Menuisier relishing Sunway Saint-Cloud date