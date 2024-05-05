Racing Post logo
'It could be a different story around a bend' - Richard Hannon plots Royal Ascot revenge for 2,000 Guineas second Rosallion

Richard Hannon at Herridge Racing Stables near Marlborough
Richard Hannon: trainer of 2,000 Guineas second RosallionCredit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Hannon is relishing the prospect of a rematch between Rosallion and his 2,000 Guineas conqueror Notable Speech at Royal Ascot, where the trainer believes racing around a bend could help his new star avenge Saturday's Classic defeat.

The Guineas first and second are set to meet again in the St James's Palace Stakes on June 18, after which the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned Rosallion's campaign will be geared towards a crack at the Breeders' Cup Mile. More immediately, stablemate Haatem is expected to have a second shot at Classic glory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 28.

"In any other year Rosallion did enough to win the Guineas but it was a very deep renewal, probably the best we've seen in ten years," said Hannon on Sunday. 

Read the full story

Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 5 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 5 May 2024

