Seven Questions has all the answers after springing 33-1 shock in Palace House Stakes

Seven Questions got trainer George Scott on the board on 2,000 Guineas day for the first time when springing a 33-1 surprise in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes, denying last year's winner Vadream by a head.

The result was a local affair as the runner-up is trained by Scott's old pal and fellow HQ trainer Charlie Fellowes, but there were no hard feelings.

Seven Questions was maintaining Scott's fine run of form for owner Sheikh Nasser Al Khalifa after the exploits of Isle Of Jura in the red and white silks in Bahrain this winter, where he won their version of the triple crown.

Seven Questions fared less well in the Gulf, placing just once in three outings at Meydan, but he was back on top form after an 85-day break.

Scott said: "I'm a Newmarket boy so to have a winner here on 2,000 Guineas day is tremendous and well done to the team. Although he was a big price we knew he was a talented horse on his day and he was in great shape at home.

"We'll have a chat with Sheikh Nasser and decide which target he goes for at Royal Ascot whether it's the King Charles III Stakes [formerly the King's Stand] or the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes."

Fair Cop

Desert Cop put himself in line for a return trip to Royal Ascot after landing the 6f heritage handicap under Oisin Murphy.

The four-year-old, who finished sixth in last season's King's Stand, was giving Andrew Balding his second win in four years in the sprint when holding off Apollo One to set up a tilt at the Wokingham.

The closing stages of the 6f heritage handicap, won by Desert Cop Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Desert Cop was easy to back at 22-1 after finishing last on his reappearance at Kempton last month but found the return to turf more his bag.

Balding said: "It's a big weekend for [owner] Jeff Smith and we were just happy to bring along Desert Cop as a support act. He had a bad draw at Kempton the other day but got a good tow into this and all roads will now lead back to Royal Ascot."

Egan has the Amo

David Egan took the 1m4f handicap on Maxi King for Amo Racing. The Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained four-year-old was completing a treble despite being put up 10lb for winning at Ripon last time.

Egan said: "It's great to get a winner on 2,000 Guineas day and this fellow has improved for the step up in trip and wasn't stopping out of the Dip. That ground is as quick as he would want it."

Greenlands aim for Love

The Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh will be next for Unequal Love after she gained her first Listed success in the William Hill British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes.

Owned and bred by Cheveley Park Stud, Unequal Love reversed form with Funny Story from their meeting at Newmarket at the end of last season and winning trainer William Haggas said: “We were getting 3lb from Funny Story and Unequal Love has improved physically since last year.

“I don’t’ think she wants the ground too firm or too soft. She'll go to the Curragh now for the Greenlands Stakes on Irish 2,000 Guineas day. It's against the boys but there's no point putting her in there and then not running.

“She has won a Listed race and has black type now, so hopefully it’s onwards and upwards.”

