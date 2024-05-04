Dry forecast means Newmarket ground set to ride marginally quicker on Sunday

A dry day on Saturday and a similar forecast for Sunday means the ground is likely to quicken up marginally for the final day of the Guineas festival at Newmarket.

The Qipco 2,000 Guineas was run on going described as good, but Newmarket’s clerk of the course and director of racing Andrew Morris expects the 1,000 Guineas to take place on faster ground.

He said on Saturday: “It’s been a lovely day. It’s dry overnight and tomorrow is predicted to be similar in terms of weather, albeit perhaps slightly less sunny and around 17C.

“The jockeys feel the ground is still riding good as it stands. At some point in the day I would expect the ground to be good to firm in places, or perhaps good to firm, good in places but I wouldn’t be sure when that would happen.”

