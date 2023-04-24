Confirmed runners and riders for the Punchestown Gold Cup and Wednesday's two other Grade 1s

Brilliant Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs will bid to further enhance his status as a jumps great after he featured among a final field of six for the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup () on Wednesday.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was a seven-length winner at the Cheltenham Festival last month and will aim to become the fourth horse to complete the Cheltenham and Punchestown Gold Cup double, emulating the likes of Kicking King (2005), War Of Attrition (2006) and Sizing John (2017).

He will also bid to win the Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Punchestown Gold Cup treble in the same season – a feat Sizing John achieved six years ago.

The Audrey Turley-owned star will be Mullins' only runner in the race and is set to be ridden by regular rider Paul Townend.

He is set for a fascinating rematch with Cheltenham runner-up Bravemansgame, who was confirmed for the contest on Monday after . He was barred from running in the Aintree Bowl earlier this month by the BHA following an ownership issue with former part-owner John Dance.

Among their rivals include Envoi Allen, who bounced back to his best in the Ryanair Chase last time and last season's bet365 Gold Cup winner Hewick. Fury Road and Fastorslow complete the line-up.

Gaelic Warrior set for step up in trip

Gaelic Warrior: steps up to three miles at Punchestown on Wednesday Credit: Patrick McCann

Also on the card, Gaelic Warrior will step up to three miles for the first time when he faces eight rivals in the Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle ().

The five-year-old was runner-up to stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle last time and is likely to be the red-hot favourite under Paul Townend.

His rivals include Limerick Grade 2 winner Favori De Champdou, who pulled up in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, and his trainer Gordon Elliott is also represented by Pertemps Final second Salvador Ziggy.

Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share will bid to emulate last year's winner Facile Vega and follow up in the Race & Stay at Punchestown Champion I.N.H Flat Race ().

Unbeaten in four starts to date, he will once again be ridden by John Gleeson and faces eight rivals. Willie Mullins saddles four, including the unbeaten Tullyhill, who is the mount of Patrick Mullins, Western Diego, Rath Gaul Boy and Champion Bumper fifth It's For Me.

runners and riders

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore

Fastorslow JJ Slevin

Fury Road Mark Walsh

Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend

Hewick Jordan Gainford

Ladbrokes: 1-3 Galopin Des Champs, 5 Bravemansgame, 9 Envoi Allen, 16 Hewick, 25 Fury Road, 40 Fastorslow

runners and riders

Affordale Fury Danny McMenamin

Embassy Gardens Danny Mullins

Favori De Champdou Jordan Gainford

Franciscan Rock Ricky Doyle

Gaelic Warrior Paul Townend

Harry Des Ongrais Rachael Blackmore

Kalanisi Star Phillip Enright

Salvador Ziggy Mark Walsh

Whatcouldhavebeen Sean Flanagan

runners and riders

A Dream To Share John Gleeson

A Piece Of Heaven Jack Hendrick

Fascile Mode Charlie Mullins

It's For Me Jody Townend

King Of Kingsfield Harry Swan

No Time To Wait Jamie Codd

Rath Gaul Boy Pat Taaffe

Tullyhill Patrick Mullins

Western Diego Derek O'Connor

