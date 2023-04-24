Racing Post logo
Punchestown festival

Confirmed runners and riders for the Punchestown Gold Cup and Wednesday's two other Grade 1s

Paul Townend: xxxxx
Galopin Des Champs: brilliant Cheltenham Gold Cup winner will bid to win the Punchestown equivalent on WednesdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Brilliant Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs will bid to further enhance his status as a jumps great after he featured among a final field of six for the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (5.55) on Wednesday.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was a seven-length winner at the Cheltenham Festival last month and will aim to become the fourth horse to complete the Cheltenham and Punchestown Gold Cup double, emulating the likes of Kicking King (2005), War Of Attrition (2006) and Sizing John (2017).

He will also bid to win the Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Punchestown Gold Cup treble in the same season – a feat Sizing John achieved six years ago.

The Audrey Turley-owned star will be Mullins' only runner in the race and is set to be ridden by regular rider Paul Townend.

He is set for a fascinating rematch with Cheltenham runner-up Bravemansgame, who was confirmed for the contest on Monday after he was cleared to race having been transferred to the sole ownership of Bryan Drew. He was barred from running in the Aintree Bowl earlier this month by the BHA following an ownership issue with former part-owner John Dance.

Among their rivals include Envoi Allen, who bounced back to his best in the Ryanair Chase last time and last season's bet365 Gold Cup winner Hewick. Fury Road and Fastorslow complete the line-up.

Gaelic Warrior set for step up in trip

Gaelic Warrior and Paul Townend on their way to victory at Clonmel
Gaelic Warrior: steps up to three miles at Punchestown on WednesdayCredit: Patrick McCann

Also on the card, Gaelic Warrior will step up to three miles for the first time when he faces eight rivals in the Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle (5.20). 

The five-year-old was runner-up to stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle last time and is likely to be the red-hot favourite under Paul Townend. 

His rivals include Limerick Grade 2 winner Favori De Champdou, who pulled up in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, and his trainer Gordon Elliott is also represented by Pertemps Final second Salvador Ziggy.

Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share will bid to emulate last year's winner Facile Vega and follow up in the Race & Stay at Punchestown Champion I.N.H Flat Race (6.30).

Unbeaten in four starts to date, he will once again be ridden by John Gleeson and faces eight rivals. Willie Mullins saddles four, including the unbeaten Tullyhill, who is the mount of Patrick Mullins, Western Diego, Rath Gaul Boy and Champion Bumper fifth It's For Me.

Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup runners and riders

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden
Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore
Fastorslow JJ Slevin
Fury Road Mark Walsh
Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend
Hewick Jordan Gainford

Ladbrokes: 1-3 Galopin Des Champs, 5 Bravemansgame, 9 Envoi Allen, 16 Hewick, 25 Fury Road, 40 Fastorslow

Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle runners and riders

Affordale Fury Danny McMenamin
Embassy Gardens Danny Mullins
Favori De Champdou Jordan Gainford
Franciscan Rock Ricky Doyle
Gaelic Warrior Paul Townend
Harry Des Ongrais Rachael Blackmore
Kalanisi Star Phillip Enright
Salvador Ziggy Mark Walsh
Whatcouldhavebeen Sean Flanagan

Punchestown Champion Bumper runners and riders

A Dream To Share John Gleeson
A Piece Of Heaven Jack Hendrick
Fascile Mode Charlie Mullins
It's For Me Jody Townend
King Of Kingsfield Harry Swan
No Time To Wait Jamie Codd
Rath Gaul Boy Pat Taaffe
Tullyhill Patrick Mullins
Western Diego Derek O'Connor

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 24 April 2023Last updated 12:24, 24 April 2023
more inPunchestown festival
