French raider Ramatuelle backed for 1,000 Guineas glory as Ylang Ylang drifts for Newmarket Classic

Ramatuelle could provide France with a first win in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.40 ) for a decade after she was well backed to land the Newmarket Classic on Sunday morning.

The daughter of Justify could make trainer Christopher Head the third generation of his family to land the mile contest, with his grandfather Alec winning in 1957 and his aunt Criquette claiming this race four times concluding with 2010 winner Special Duty.

Despite failing to strike on her seasonal debut last month at Deauville, Ramatuelle has been supported into 5-1 (from 8) to win her first Group 1 contest, having failed by a neck to score on her final start as a two-year-old when denied by Vandeek in the Prix Morny.

The market is led by Fallen Angel and Dance Sequence, who will bid to follow up stablemate Notable Speech's success in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, but Ylang Ylang was a notable drifter after City Of Troy's disappointing run on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle colt was sent off an odds-on favourite but trailed home ninth in the 2,000 Guineas under Ryan Moore, and his ride for Sunday's Newmarket Classic has drifted to 8-1 after being as short at 5-1 yesterday.

Like City Of Troy, Ylang Ylang ended her season on a Group 1 high after winning the bet365 Fillies' Mile in October and returns over course and distance as the sole representative in the race for Aidan O'Brien, who has won five of the last ten runnings.

Ground could quicken ahead of 1,000 Guineas

Conditions were unchanged overnight at Newmarket with the good currently good ahead of the final day of the Guineas meeting.

A dry evening on Saturday maintained the going but clerk Andrew Morris has not ruled out the possibility of conditions quickening in light of a sunny forecast heading into the afternoon.

"It's been dry overnight and it's a bright sunny morning here," Morris said at 8.30am. "The ground is still good and it's due to continue being dry with some possible cloud this afternoon, with highs of about 17C.

"We were really happy with the ground conditions yesterday, I think the jockeys felt by the end of the day we were still on good ground. There's been a bit of heavy dew overnight into this morning which has just held us where we are, but we would probably expect it to be quick as we went through the day."

The feature contest is the fourth race on the card and currently retains a full field headed by Moyglare winner Fallen Angel , who steps up to a mile on her seasonal debut for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope.

Market movers

2.25 Silver Lady 4-1 (from 11-4)

3.00 Bague D'Or 6-1 (from 7), Kihavah 7-1 (from 10)

3.35 Ramatuelle 5-1 (from 8)

4.15 Lucky Gift 6-1 (from 17-2)

Non-runners

2.25 Novus (not eaten up)

3.00 Torcello (going)

