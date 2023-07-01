Jack Kennedy returns from fifth leg break as Cartmel card features on ITV coverage

Jack Kennedy said it felt "good to be back" as he prepares to return to competitive action for the first time since breaking his tibia and fibula in January with three rides for boss Gordon Elliott at Cartmel on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has already ridden a staggering 36 Grade 1 winners but his career has been blighted with injuries and his latest setback following a fall in a novice chase at Naas was the fifth time he has broken his leg.

Kennedy had originally hoped to be back for the Cheltenham Festival in March but when it became clear the spring festivals were going to come too soon, he was keen to give his injury the maximum recovery time and he is well prepared for Sunday's comeback.

"I'm looking forward to it now," said the rider. "I was obviously trying to be back for Cheltenham but that was a bit too much so I ended up giving it more time and I was in no rush when I didn't get back for the big festivals. I've been riding out for six weeks and I'm feeling good.

"Missing the big races is the worst part of it but, the day you get your jockeys' licence, you kind of sign up for that and it's just the way it is."

Cartmel: two races on ITV on Sunday Credit: John Grossick Racing

Sunday will be the first time Kennedy has ridden at Cartmel and, after going for a hack around the village on Saturday morning, he took some time to become acquainted with the outlay of the quirky Cumbria track.

"I had a look at it and walked around the track this morning and I'm looking forward to it," said the rider on Saturday. "It's good to be back and I've three nice chances."

The first two races of Cartmel's six-race card will form part of ITV's coverage on Sunday, which centres on four races from the Curragh, including the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, but also incorporates the £75,000 bet365 Summer Cup at Uttoxeter.

Kennedy rides Arctic Ambition in the 2m5f handicap chase (2.05) and Banks Boy in the 2m1f handicap hurdle (2.40) in the two ITV races from Cartmel, both worth £40,000, while his final ride comes on New Year Honours (4.35) in the 2m1f mares' novice hurdle.

He added: "Arctic Ambition is in good form and fingers crossed he'll run a big race. Banks Boy and New Year Honours have a chance too and hopefully, if one of them wins, it'll be great."

It will be a busy day in Britain for Elliott's Cullentra House yard, with Walking The Walk also lining up at Cartmel and Summer Cup-bound Definite Plan and The Abbey leading a team of six runners for the stable at Uttoxeter.

Read these next:

'We’re taking a bit of a chance' - Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte out for Group 2 glory in Railway

'He's improving with every run' - trainer quotes and analysis for the rapid Rockingham Handicap

Auguste Rodin primed for Derby double - but Epsom rivals fancy their chances of getting closer

'He could be a big player' - quotes and analysis for the Summer Cup

'He travelled over there in good shape' - If Not Now bids for Group 1 success in Deutsches Derby

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.