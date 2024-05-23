Isle Of Jura out of Brigadier Gerard as Sandown ground is changed to soft, heavy in places

Thursday evening's Brigadier Gerard meeting at Sandown has been hit by a raft of non-runners after the ground was changed to soft, heavy in places.

The going had been described as good to soft but 9.4mm of rain on Wednesday evening caused conditions to ease for Britain's most valuable evening fixture.

Bahrain Triple Crown winner Isle Of Jura was taken out of the feature Group 3 Chasemore Farm Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.37 ) by trainer George Scott, leaving a field of four headed by 4-9 favourite Royal Rhyme.

Scott also took out Prydwen from the Group 3 Chasemore Farm Henry II Stakes (7.07 ) on account of the ground, while the Tom Dascombe-trained Sonic Blue is a non-runner in the Listed Orbital Veterinary Services National Stakes (6.37 ).

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said on Thursday morning: "We've had an inch of rain since Tuesday afternoon, including just under another 10mm yesterday evening. We've been dry since 9pm yesterday evening and we're looking like having a mainly dry day, overcast with maybe sunny spells.

"I've changed the going to soft, heavy in places. It's softer than what I would call Flat racing soft in places on both tracks and I think I would have been stretching it a bit just calling it soft. It's a fair description so everyone knows what they're going to encounter.

"On the round course in particular, you can chart a course on okay soft ground if you come off the inside of the home straight. There are non-runners coming in but the horses were declared on the fast side of good ground."

Sandown non-runners (going unless stated)

6.07 1 Swift Victory, 10 Berkshire Nugget

6.37 4 Sonic Blue

7.07 4 Prydwen

7.37 2 Isle Of Jura

8.12 2 Balmacara, 8 Terre De Vega (declared in error)

8.42 1 Alzahir, 7 Excel Power, 10 Bluelight Bay

