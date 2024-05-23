'I think she will suit Epsom, I do indeed' - key quotes on the main Oaks contenders

The last Friday in May is marked on everyone's cards as the Betfred Oaks (4.30, May 31) takes centre stage at Epsom. Aidan O'Brien is set to saddle Derby favourite City Of Troy, but first his Ylang Ylang looks to give him Classic success in an open-looking running. Here, connections talk us through their big Oaks hopes as the finest three-year-old middle-distance fillies get ready for the big one . . .

Odds: 5-2

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "We were very happy with Ylang Ylang's run in the Guineas. We thought going there she was more of an Oaks filly and that's how she ran. Ryan [Moore] was very happy with her. He let her find her feet and he felt she was coming home very well."

Odds: 4-1

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "Ryan [Moore] said Rubies Are Red was very green at Lingfield and he nursed and taught her but she got stuck back a long way. When she straightened up, he felt she really came home well. She's definitely an Oaks-type filly."

Odds: 9-2

Dermot Weld, trainer: "It was a good, workmanlike performance by her at Navan [in April]. She battled well and got up to win on the line. She travels, she puts her head down and she's very genuine. I think she will suit Epsom, I do indeed. It's very hard to know how a filly will handle a track like Epsom with the undulations, but she's a medium-sized filly and there is every chance she will handle the track. We'll review things and make a definite decision about her participation next week, but it's certainly being considered."

Odds: 10-1

Ralph Beckett, trainer (after Cheshire Oaks win): "It was a very good result on all levels, the winner is still a work in progress and was still learning plenty on the job today. I think it's probable she'll end up at Epsom on the last Friday of the month. I don't think I'd be too worried about the ground, they usually do a good job for the first day of that meeting. She's a good-moving filly and I'd imagine it will be similar ground to today. She was just very immature at two and we had to take our time with her. I think we were all a bit surprised by how well she won on her debut at Wolverhampton, but we certainly haven't underestimated her since."

Odds: 14-1

Ralph Beckett, trainer (after Lingfield Oaks Trial win): "It's fantastic, it's going back to what got me going – staying fillies. They're always a pleasure. On homework you can never tell. You Got To Me is a lazy worker – but she lights up when she gets to the track."

Odds: 20-1

Anna-Lisa Balding, wife of trainer Andrew: "Andrew was very hopeful she'd come on for her last run. Oisin [Murphy] was confident when we legged him up. He hopped off and was very complimentary. That last Friday in May could definitely be an option. She looks like she'll get further and is a gorgeous filly. The further she went the better she was and she really covered the ground with her ears pricked. I'm so delighted."

Betfred Oaks (4.30 Epsom, May 31)

Betfred: 5-2 Ylang Ylang, 4 Rubies Are Red, Ezeliya, 9 Forest Fairy, 12 Siyola, 14 Secret Satire, Tamfana, You Got To Me, 22 Classical Song, 25 bar

