13:15 Hamburg

'He travelled over there in good shape' - If Not Now bids for Group 1 success in Deutsches Derby

If Not Now: has won two of his three career starts and is in good shape according to Ralph Beckett
If Not Now: has won two of his three career starts and is in good shape according to Ralph BeckettCredit: Edward Whitaker
Ralph Beckett has said preparations have gone well for If Not Now, who is the sole British challenger in the 154th Deutsches Derby (1.15) at Hamburg.

Winner of a mile novice at Salisbury on his only juvenile run, the son of Iffraaj was upped to around this mile-and-a-half trip for his first three-year-old start at Haydock in April, finishing third to subsequent Royal Ascot winner Gregory.

The Quantum Leap Racing-owned grey improved on that effort when running out a scintillating seven-length winner of a three-runner handicap at Sandown in May, resulting in a career-high Racing Post Rating.

Beckett said: "I don’t think it was a great race but he did it well and that’s the main thing."

If Not Now, who maintains his partnership with jockey Hector Crouch, steps into Group 1 company for the first time, and Beckett is under no illusions about the challenge his colt faces.

He added: "He travelled over there in good shape and he exercised on the track this morning. He’s well drawn in stall three but the favourite, Straight, who won a Group 2 last time, will be tough to beat.

"There’s three or four more who he’ll have to get past if he wants to get involved, but he’s a horse with little mileage and hopefully he can do that."

Jessica Harrington provides the only Irish representative as Pivotal Trigger attempts to follow up his Roscommon success last month.

The Pivotal colt, who was beaten just a length in the Group 3 Prix des Chenes last year, was seen to good effect when stepped up in trip last time and Harrington hopes he can perform well again under Oisin Orr.

Harrington said: "We’re looking forward to seeing Pivotal Trigger in the German Derby. He was very good at Roscommon and he was Group 3 placed last year. He seems to be going there with an each-way chance"

Straight stormed to a five-length success in the Group 2 188th Union-Rennen last month and has won two of his three career starts for trainer Andreas Wohler.

The three-year-old will be ridden by Eduardo Pedroza, who teamed up with Wohler to land this race with Laccario in 2019. The trainer also saddles Sirjan and Wales.

Last year’s winning trainer Peter Schiergen is represented by Winning Spirit, Napolitano, Weracruz and Quality Road.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 1 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 July 2023
