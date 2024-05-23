Impressive Dante winner Economics won't run in the Derby reveals trainer William Haggas

William Haggas has revealed impressive Dante winner Economics will not run in the Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday week.

Economics will not contest the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on the same weekend either, with connections keen to give him more time and stick to ten furlongs after his six-length victory on the Knavesmire.

He was priced as the 5-2 second favourite for the Derby with a run with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook behind 2-1 favourite City Of Troy.

Haggas said: "After discussions with his owner His Highness Sheikh Isa, we have decided that Economics will not run in either the English or the French Derby next weekend.

"We think that the turnaround is very tight for both races and feel he is still maturing. As such, we will give him more time and prepare him for an exciting summer campaign over ten furlongs.

"At this stage, we feel it is unlikely that he will race over a mile and a half this year."

William Haggas: trainer of Economics Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Economics finished fourth at Newmarket in a back-end maiden on his only start at two before winning a maiden at Newbury on his return last month.

He entered the Classic reckoning with a dominant display in the Derby trial at York last week, beating fellow Epsom hopeful Ancient Wisdom.

Haggas, however, was lukewarm about running the son of Night Of Thunder at Epsom in the immediate aftermath having already taken him out of the race in the spring. He said: "The whole point of taking him out was I didn't think it was the right track and the right race for him at this stage of his career. He's a great big, immature horse. And I stick by that. Winning the Derby is of course everyone's dream, we all want to win it, but it takes a type."

Sandown's Coral-Eclipse, a race in which he could be supplemented at a cost of £37,500 on July 1, the Juddmonte International at York, the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot are ten-furlong Group 1 races that potentially could be on his agenda with connections keen to stick to that trip this campaign.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained City Of Troy, a beaten odds-on favourite in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, was cut to 7-4 favourite (from 2) with Sky Bet following the news on Economics but remains a general 2-1 market leader.

Ambiente Friendly is now 9-2 second favourite with all firms, with it being confirmed on Wednesday that Robert Havlin will take over from Callum Shepherd in the saddle.

Los Angeles, a stablemate of City Of Troy, is the only other single-figure priced horse in the Derby market. He made a successful return in Leopardstown's Derby trial this month and is a best-price 13-2 with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Paddy Power: 2 City Of Troy, 9-2 Ambiente Friendly, 13-2 Los Angeles, 12 Ancient Wisdom, Dancing Gemini, 14 Diego Velazquez, Macduff, 16 Bellum Justum, 25 bar

