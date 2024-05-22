Newbury records record World Pool turnover after Audience's Lockinge shock

The World Pool hit new heights on Lockinge Stakes day at Newbury on Saturday, with total turnover reaching a record £14.6 million.

The total was more than double last year's £6.7m bet into the commingling pools powered by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, with five races featured for the first time – up from just two in 2023.

Audience's surprise victory at 22-1 in the Lockinge paid a dividend of 21.85, giving jockey Robert Havlin his second victory at the highest level. Audience, who like the favourite Inspiral is owned by Cheveley Park Stud, was expected to struggle behind his John and Thady Gosden-trained stablemate, but made all the running and triumphed over Charyn by a length and three-quarters.

The next World Pool day is Irish 1,000 Guineas day at the Curragh on Sunday, when last season's Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac winner Opera Singer is set to make her seasonal reappearance.

