Three horses who will appreciate testing ground conditions at Haydock on Saturday

An amber weather warning for heavy rain is expected to lead to a deterioration in ground conditions at Haydock before Saturday's seven-race card takes place. Here we identify three horses for whom the prospect of testing ground holds no fears . . .

The prospect of testing ground at Haydock has seen Vadream's price for the Group 2 Temple Stakes (1.50) collapse from 20-1 to 11-2.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained six-year-old has produced form figures of 3713117 on ground officially described as soft or heavy, the latest success coming in last year's Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

Vadream lost out by a head when attempting to defend the Palace House on good ground this month. A softer surface at Haydock will suit, whereas the forecast rain isn't ideal for her rivals Live In The Dream and Regional, who have produced their best form on fast ground. They must also concede weight to Vadream.

Vadream 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

The eight-year-old Zip has gained all six turf wins on ground officially described as either soft or heavy.

His latest success came at Doncaster in October and he runs off the same mark of 87 in Saturday's New Boston Handicap (3.00) .

Richard Fahey's gelding is admirably consistent, having run to a Racing Post Rating of 87 to 96 in each of his last ten starts. He found only the Irish raider Earls too strong in a handicap over this course and distance on his penultimate start and this represents a drop in class from that assignment.

Zip 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Richard Fahey

Saturday's 2m Hell Nook Handicap (3.30) is likely to turn into a dour stamina test and that should play into the hands of Tim Easterby's Zimmerman.

The five-year-old showed strong-staying attributes when landing a heavy-ground Sunday Series handicap over course and distance in August.

He ended his campaign with third-place finishes at Chester and York, staying on from the rear on both occasions, and made a promising seasonal debut when fourth at Ripon last month.

His mark of 79 looks workable and he will be plugging on here when plenty of others have cried enough.

Zimmerman 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Tim Easterby

