'He looks capable of going in again' - who will be favoured by heavy ground at Catterick on Wednesday?

The only action in Britain on Wednesday afternoon comes from Catterick as the track passed its morning inspection for its seven-race Flat card. The ground is officially heavy at the North Yorkshire venue and we have pinpointed four horses who conditions will suit . . .

1.55 Catterick (5f apprentice handicap)

Odds: 7-2

The Bryan Smart-trained mare struggled in some of her races towards the end of last year, but her form last spring is worth noting and she has a good chance of returning to winning ways on ground she will love.

Three of her four wins have come on soft ground. The majority of her runs have been over the minimum distance and she has course-and-distance form from May. She equalled her highest Racing Post Rating that day, which followed on from a strong run when second on soft ground at Nottingham.

Spotlight comment: Three-time C&D winner (soft/good) who ran well when fourth of 11 over C&D (heavy) last October when last seen; can be thereabouts if fully tuned up for this reappearance outing

Zoom Star 13:55 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Andrew Breslin Tnr: Bryan Smart

2.55 Catterick (1m4f handicap)

Odds: 8-1

This nine-year-old mare is another who is not short of experience when the ground is testing. Five of her last six runs have come when soft has been in the going description and she won over 2m5f on soft ground over hurdles on her penultimate start.

It is interesting to see her return to the Flat, having spent most of her career over hurdles, and her best effort in this sphere came at Thirsk in September 2022 when gaining a second win on testing ground. Her last run over hurdles at Ayr came after a break, so she may have needed the run.

Spotlight comment: Win and placed form over hurdles this winter and she's a dual Flat winner (1m4f/1m6f) who enjoys soft ground; on a reasonable mark and the return of cheekpieces is no bad thing

Joie De Vivre 14:55 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Martin Todhunter

4.27 Catterick (6f handicap)

Odds: 5-1

This Tim Easterby-trained three-year-old has only made two starts, but it is hard not to be impressed with his recent effort over course and distance.

The grey denied two well-fancied rivals in Shelbourne and Dr Foster, and the latter franked the form when landing a competitive Kempton novice a month later.

Both Act Of Violence's runs have come on soft ground, so the expected rain should not be a problem, and he looks capable of going in again.

Spotlight comment: Left debut run behind to win at 10-1 over C&D (soft) last September on his second start; this half-brother to talented sprinter Le Beau Garcon brings potential to his handicap debut and is one to be interested in

Act Of Violence 16:27 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

5.00 Catterick (6f handicap)

Odds: 3-1

The seven-year-old enjoyed a consistent campaign last year for Phillip Makin and he will have no issues with the underfoot conditions.

The son of Footstepsinthesand won four times in 2023, with all of those victories coming on either soft or heavy ground.

He travelled well when third at Ayr on his final run in October and may well have appreciated the break since that effort.

Spotlight comment: Had an excellent campaign last season, winning four times (5f/6f, soft/heavy); he was a very useful 2yo in 2019 and there could still be mileage in his mark; in the mix if ready to rumble on his reappearance

Impressor 17:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Phillip Makin

