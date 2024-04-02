The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Three horses to include in a treble on Wednesday . . .

Caragio (7.00 Kempton)

The Roger Teal-trained four-year-old didn’t stay a mile when last seen in November and his penultimate start can also be excused, having become upset in the stalls. Before that he scored off a mark just 3lb lower than today’s, over track and trip in October, and the booking of his partner on that occasion, Oisin Murphy, suggests he’s ready to roll after a 135-day break. He’s got pace on his inside and this should set up nicely from stall three.

Reflexion Faite (8.00 Kempton)

The Nigel Tinkler-trained filly made a low-key comeback over 7f 19 days ago and will admittedly need quite a turnaround tonight. However, she had some fair form last season, notably when chasing home Miaharris at Sandown, and has long looked as though 6f will suit. She’s ideally berthed to go forward from stall one and, with the tongue-tie going on and her stable among the winners, can be expected to do a good bit better on this second start for the yard.

Cock And Bull (8.30 Kempton)

The Michael Bell-trained grey was hot in the market ahead of his handicap debut/seasonal reappearance just four days ago and looked to have caught them flat-footed two out, having made a big move from the rear out wide. He was just collared close home but there was a seven-and-a-half-length gap back to the third and the handicapper will make him race off 4lb higher in future. Compensation awaits.

