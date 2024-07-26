Jockeys and stable staff swap roles as racing comes together for Graham Lee charity race at Thirsk

The racing community came together in support of one of their own at Thirsk on Friday with the staging of a charity race for jockey Graham Lee, who sustained life-changing injuries in a fall at Newcastle last year.

It was a race with a twist for a rider who has done things differently as stable staff and professional jockeys swapped roles for the Graham Lee Stable Staff Stakes over a mile.

Lee, who won the Grand National before switching to the Flat and going on to claim glory in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, suffered an unstable cervical fracture that caused damage to his spinal cord in the accident last November.

Ten stable staff from yards in the north were led up by jockeys for the Sky Bet-sponsored contest, for what was a Herculean fundraising effort on the track's Superhero family day.

John Greeves wins the charity race on Eco Power Boy Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

John Greeves, from John and Sean Quinn's stable, passed the line first, and in some style too, on the stable's Eco Power Boy.

"They call me Johnny Velazquez because I ride so short all the time," he said. "I remember the boss saying there's only one Lester, so I'm going to have to call you Johnny Velazquez.

"I've led Graham up a few times and he's probably one of the nicest jockeys I've ever met – he's so polite. He's a legend of the sport, I've got so much respect for him and hope everything is good with him."

Greeves was led up by Jason Hart, one of three jockeys in attendance who came to Thirsk before heading down the A19 to York's evening meeting.

"That was enjoyable and it was great for all of those who rode in the race as they put in a lot of hard work at home," said Hart. "What happened to Graham is not very nice and for the stable staff to raise so much money for a worthy cause is great."

The race, organised by ITV Racing's Adele Mulrennan, raised around £20,000 in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund supporting Lee, who has become part of the foundation set up by former rugby player Matt Hampson, who suffered a training injury which left him paralysed from the neck down.

Graham Lee's son Robbie present the winning prize to John Greeves Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Lee's son Robbie, who presented Greeves with the winning prize of a new saddle, expressed the gratitude of all his family for the continued support.

"It went really well and it was a good race, which really added to it," he said. "Dad was on his way back from Matt Hampson's today, but I'm sure he'll have been watching it.

"He's in between home and the rehab spot, he's having constant physio and he's doing well. He goes there every two weeks for his stints doing physio. The foundation has been amazing for us all and has really helped us."

Donations can be made on the IJF website here .