Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Dark Dreamer (8.00 Kempton)
Bred to be much better than a 62-rated horse, has been gelded since his last run and can go well on his handicap debut for the in-form Robert Cowell.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Hickory (7.00 Kempton)
Placed in a couple of competitive Ascot handicaps last season. Has gone well fresh and is two from three over course and distance, so should be primed to go close for James Fanshawe.
Matt Gardner
Speed figures
Cock And Bull (8.30 Kempton)
Left his juvenile form behind when just denied over this trip at Wolverhampton four days ago and was well clear of his pursuers. Compensation looks on the cards.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Reflexion Faite (8.00 Kempton)
Made a low-key comeback over 7f on her stable debut for Nigel Tinkler but had fair form last term and shapes as though 6f is her trip. The tongue-tie goes on and her yard is among the winners.
Richard Russell
Dark horse
Dark Dreamer (8.00 Kempton)
Hasn't beaten many home in three starts but showed up well before fading late last time at Haydock. Gelded since and is in the right hands to make it as a sprinter. No surprise if he leaves those initial efforts well behind.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Published on 2 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:26, 2 April 2024
