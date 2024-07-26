2024 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A top-class nine-runner field will contest the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Sky Sports Racing. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes : the full list of horses

1 Auguste Rodin

Has flopped badly on three occasions in his career, including in this race 12 months ago; otherwise a high-class performer who has won several major middle-distance prizes, all on good/firmer, including the 2023 Derby and most recently the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot; leading player provided he avoids one of his bad days.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 5-4f

2 Dubai Honour

Globetrotting middle-distance performer who is a Group 1 winner in Australia and France, most recently in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (good to soft) last month; likely set for a supporting role in this field, being 0-5 (form figures 24646) at the top level on British soil.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 14-1

3 Goliath

Acts on any ground; steadily progressive French gelding who is a Group 3 winner on home soil; ran well in the Hardwicke (Group 2) over course and distance most recently, although proved no match for the winner; faces a considerably stiffer assignment upped further in grade.

Trainer: Francis Graffard

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Forecast odds: 25-1

4 Hans Andersen

Yet to win above Group 3 level; seemingly used as a pacemaker for higher-profile stablemates in Group 1 races of late and again looks poised to adopt that role; bottom of this pack on ratings and likely to be swallowed up in the latter stages.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Sean Levey

Forecast odds: 100-1

5 Luxembourg

Group 1 winner in each of his four seasons of racing, most recently in the Coronation Cup at Epsom (good to soft) where he received an astute front-running ride to record a first success over 1m4f; tactically versatile but couldn't quite sustain his effort in this contest last year (finished an eight-length fourth); yard's number one is Auguste Rodin.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 10-1

6 Middle Earth

Well held in soft-ground St Leger; otherwise a largely progressive sort at up to 1m6f; has dropped back to 1m4f this season, getting up on the line at Newbury (Group 3) then respectable third at Royal Ascot (Group 2) where a stronger pace would have suited; remains of interest, with this race likely to pan out favourably.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 10-1

Highly productive globetrotter who landed Group 1 prizes over 1m4f at Meydan and Sha Tin the last twice, taking record at the top level to 5-7 and overall strike-rate to 13-19; his impressive stats are augmented by an unbeaten record (5-5) in British races, none above Group 3 but he brings a high rating to this assignment; respected.

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 7-2

8 Bluestocking

Consistent in defeat last term; has regained the winning thread and looked better than ever this season, routing her opponents in Group 2 at York (good) then following up in Group 1 at the Curragh (yielding to soft), both over 1m2f; should be as effective back at 1m4f; cheekpieces (worn twice, including for reappearance win) are now reapplied; smart filly who could well prove capable of further improvement in her current form; big player.

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 9-2

9 Sunway

Sole three-year-old in the field; Group 1 winner on French soil at two; strong-finishing second in the Irish Derby (good) upped to 1m4f most recently, taking his form to a new level; may well have more to offer at this trip and he's bred for this scenario, being a brother to Ascot Group 1 (Champion Stakes) scorer Sealiway; interesting.

Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 10-1

Verdict

By Steve Boow, Spotlight tipster

Auguste Rodin and Rebel's Romance are the titans in this field but they are not entirely bombproof, as the former is known for throwing in the odd stinker and the latter is having his first attempt in a British Group 1. They command major respect in terms of ability but there are plausible alternatives from a punting perspective. BLUESTOCKING , who is blossoming this season, gets the vote ahead of interesting three-year-old Sunway (second choice) and likely strong finisher Middle Earth.

