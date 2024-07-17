New horseracing docuseries Champions: Full Gallop - when to watch, TV details, where to stream and more

Anticipation for the new ITV1 jump racing docuseries builds this week with the first of six episodes being broadcast at 9pm on Friday.

Champions: Full Gallop follows the story of the 2023-24 jumps season and provides huge insight into the highs and lows of National Hunt racing. There will also be unmatched access to jockeys, trainers and some of the biggest equine stars in the sport.

The docuseries, which will be spread across six episodes on ITV1, will feature the likes of Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls, while top jockeys such as Harry Cobden, Nico de Boinville, Bryony Frost and Sean Bowen are also involved.

The programme attempts to follow the success of other sports, with F1's Drive To Survive and football's All Or Nothing among those to have benefited from a similar series.

Where and when to watch Champions: Full Gallop

Episode one of the docuseries will be broadcast on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday, July 19

Episodes one, two and three will be available to stream on ITVX from 7am on Friday

"We want people at home to be able to engage with racing and to see it in a different way, to get a glimpse behind the scenes and experience the grit and the glory" Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

'I hope everybody will love it'

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) chief executive Martin Stevenson this week described the launch of the new primetime jump racing docuseries as a "huge opportunity" for racing.

He said: "It's a huge opportunity for the sport and the question is how can we build on this. I hope everybody will love it and we can talk about the next series. The way these things work best is to build them over a number of series and to really draw people into the stories so it becomes one of the ways they enjoy the sport.

"We want people at home to be able to engage with racing and to see it in a different way, to get a glimpse behind the scenes and experience the grit and the glory.

"We hope to ultimately widen the sport's fanbase. Racing is clearly facing some challenges, but it still has a huge audience and if we can get a decent fraction of the people who enjoy jump racing engaged then we've succeeded."

Watch Champions: Full Gallop on Friday from 9pm on ITV1 and 7am on ITVX

