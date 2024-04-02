Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson goes for the £50,000 guarantee

There are two maidens to get through in the first two races and it’s probably worth including a couple in the opener (4.50).

Brioni shaped with promise on his debut and then improved to be beaten a neck over this course and distance in November. He’s been off five months but should go well if fit. Jayyash should appreciate further and can offer some insurance.

Division two (5.25) doesn’t have the same depth and Screaming Eagle sets a rock-solid standard on form.

With stamina on the dam’s side of her pedigree, Juneberry should appreciate a step up in trip after a promising enough debut in the fillies’ novice (6.00). The well-bred Winter Snowfall is Charlie Appleby’s first string and she may be the main danger.

In race four (6.30), Mashadi is hard to leave out of the perm having hit the crossbar on five of his six starts. Celtic Warrior showed much more last time after a gelding procedure and he’s also worth including for in-form connections.

Richard Hughes has enjoyed a remarkable start to the season and Zero Carbon might be hard to beat with an uncontested lead in the feature (7.00). Revolutionise is back in form and he is the main danger after a narrow defeat at Wolverhampton last month.

In the fillies’ handicap (7.30), it’s hard to see Bella Kopella out of the frame after a career-best effort on her return at Newcastle last month and she can come on for that run.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.50

3 Brioni

6 Jayyash

5.25

9 Screaming Angel

6.00

2 Juneberry

5 Winter Snowfall

6.30

4 Celtic Warrior

7 Mashadi

7.00

6 Zero Carbon

8 Revolutionise

7.30

1 Bella Kopella

2x1x2x2x2x1=16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.