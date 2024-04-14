'We can’t match the riches of Japan or Saudi Arabia but we want to show an intent' - York boosts prize-money for 2024

British racing received a welcome boost when York revealed an increase of around £500,000 in prize-money for 2024.

The Jockey Club announced last week it was slashing around £1.5 million from purses this year, citing “very significant financial headwinds,” with reduced crowds at the Cheltenham Festival and affordability checks hitting revenues.

York will offer £11.2m in prize-money this year, which is up around £500,000 on last year and 30 per cent higher than in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.