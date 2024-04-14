Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race84 MINS
13:30 PlumptonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race84 MINS
13:30 PlumptonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We can’t match the riches of Japan or Saudi Arabia but we want to show an intent' - York boosts prize-money for 2024

Mostahdaf (Frankie Dettori) wins the Juddmonte International
The Juddmonte International will be worth £1.25 million in 2024Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

British racing received a welcome boost when York revealed an increase of around £500,000 in prize-money for 2024.

The Jockey Club announced last week it was slashing around £1.5 million from purses this year, citing “very significant financial headwinds,” with reduced crowds at the Cheltenham Festival and affordability checks hitting revenues.

York will offer £11.2m in prize-money this year, which is up around £500,000 on last year and 30 per cent higher than in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 14 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 12:00, 14 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain