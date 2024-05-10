Aidan O'Brien supplements Craven fourth for Dante Stakes as confirmations made for Derby trial
Aidan O'Brien has supplemented last month's Craven Stakes fourth Cambridge for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (3.45) on Thursday.
The son of Dubawi finished behind subsequent 2,000 Guineas third Haatem at Newmarket and is now being readied for the York Group 2, often one of the most informative trials for the Betfred Derby.
O'Brien could also be represented by Champions Juvenile Stakes winner Diego Velazquez, although he has been declared for Sunday's Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp, and Chief Little Rock.
The trainer will be bidding for his fifth victory in the race after striking with Saratoga Springs (1998), Septimus (2006), Black Bear Island (2009) and Cape Blanco (2010).
To add to his tally he may have to take on Group 1 Futurity winner Ancient Wisdom for Godolphin, while Al Musmak, Black Run, Caviar Heights, Economics, God's Window, Harper's Ferry, Under The Sun and War Rooms complete the confirmations.
Seven fillies and mares remain in contention for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (3.15) on the same day, with Free Wind, Bluestocking and Sapphire Seas among those standing their ground for the Group 2. Caernarfon, Infinite Cosmos, Madame Ambassador and Novus make up the remainder of the potential field.
The Dante meeting gets under way on Wednesday and the going has just tightened up with warm weather sweeping across Britain.
"We're now good, good to firm in places," clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said on Friday. "We've been drying out after a wet winter. We've had 39mm in the last 30 days, but only 3.4mm in May, so the water table is dropping now and the track's really coming together.
"We're forecast to remain dry, warm and sunny through the weekend. From Monday it's going to become a lot cooler and more unsettled, and they're forecasting showers or spells of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Then we're due sunny intervals and showers."
Dante Stakes conformations
Al Musmak Roger Varian
Ancient Wisdom Charlie Appleby
Black Run Paul and Oliver Cole
Cambridge Aidan O'Brien
Caviar Heights Karl Burke
Chief Little Rock Aidan O'Brien
Diego Velazquez Aidan O'Brien
Economics William Haggas
God's Window John and Thady Gosden
Harper's Ferry Ed Walker
Under The Sun Hugo Palmer
War Rooms Owen Burrows
Published on 10 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 17:03, 10 May 2024
