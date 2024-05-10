Aidan O'Brien supplements Craven fourth for Dante Stakes as confirmations made for Derby trial

Aidan O'Brien has supplemented last month's Craven Stakes fourth Cambridge for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (3.45) on Thursday.

The son of Dubawi finished behind subsequent 2,000 Guineas third Haatem at Newmarket and is now being readied for the York Group 2, often one of the most informative trials for the Betfred Derby.

O'Brien could also be represented by Champions Juvenile Stakes winner Diego Velazquez, although he has been declared for Sunday's Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp, and Chief Little Rock.

The trainer will be bidding for his fifth victory in the race after striking with Saratoga Springs (1998), Septimus (2006), Black Bear Island (2009) and Cape Blanco (2010).

To add to his tally he may have to take on Group 1 Futurity winner Ancient Wisdom for Godolphin, while Al Musmak, Black Run, Caviar Heights, Economics, God's Window, Harper's Ferry, Under The Sun and War Rooms complete the confirmations.

Ancient Wisdom could bolster Godolphin's strong Derby hand Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Seven fillies and mares remain in contention for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (3.15) on the same day, with Free Wind, Bluestocking and Sapphire Seas among those standing their ground for the Group 2. Caernarfon, Infinite Cosmos, Madame Ambassador and Novus make up the remainder of the potential field.

The Dante meeting gets under way on Wednesday and the going has just tightened up with warm weather sweeping across Britain.

"We're now good, good to firm in places," clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said on Friday. "We've been drying out after a wet winter. We've had 39mm in the last 30 days, but only 3.4mm in May, so the water table is dropping now and the track's really coming together.

"We're forecast to remain dry, warm and sunny through the weekend. From Monday it's going to become a lot cooler and more unsettled, and they're forecasting showers or spells of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Then we're due sunny intervals and showers."

Dante Stakes conformations

Al Musmak Roger Varian

Ancient Wisdom Charlie Appleby

Black Run Paul and Oliver Cole

Cambridge Aidan O'Brien

Caviar Heights Karl Burke

Chief Little Rock Aidan O'Brien

Diego Velazquez Aidan O'Brien

Economics William Haggas

God's Window John and Thady Gosden

Harper's Ferry Ed Walker

Under The Sun Hugo Palmer

War Rooms Owen Burrows

