Grand National free bets: grab £30 with Kwiff for the festival

Grand National meeting preview

Horse racing fans will flock to Liverpool for the start of the three-day festival at Aintree, where the biggest event on the jump racing calendar, the Grand National, is the feature on Saturday.

The meeting kicks off on Thursday with four Grade 1s - the Manifesto Novices' Chase, the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, Aintree Bowl and Aintree Hurdle - and Nicky Henderson, who had to withdraw many of his stars before their intended races at Cheltenham, will be looking to leave last month's disappointing festival firmly behind him, with last year's Bowl winner Shishkin and Sir Gino, who was favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, among his opening day squad.

The Foxhunters' gives us a chance to see the National fences in use before Saturday's big event and Famous Clermont will be back on the opening day to defend his crown after winning easily last year, while we'll see who will follow in the footsteps of Dysart Enos and Ashroe Diamond in taking the Grade 2 Mares' bumper.

The Topham is one of the highlights on day two and gives us a second taste of the National fences, while it's one of the standout chances of a British-trained winner with only Willie Mullins (twice) winning it for Ireland since 2006.

We could also see Jonbon step up in trip to tackle the Melling Chase, while future champions could be unleashed in the day's other Grade 1s - the Mildmay Novices' Chase, Top Novices' Hurdle and Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

The biggest betting event of the year, the Randox Grand National, provides a nation-stopping moment, with millions around the country tuning in to see the spectacle of 34 horses competing over the most famous fences in the sport.

Last year's winner Corach Rambler, fresh from a fine third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and more recently Tiger Roll in winning the race back-to-back, while Vanillier, runner-up 12 months ago, and Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus head an Irish-heavy field.

Three Grade 1s - the Maghull Novices' Chase, Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Liverpool Hurdle - whet the appetite for the big race on the card, which also features a couple of competitive handicaps and finishes with a bumper.

