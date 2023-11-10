Bet on UFC 295: Prochazka v Pereira and claim £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Grab £40 in free bets with this Prochazka v Pereira UFC 295 betting offer

Alex Pereira takes his second fight in the light-heavyweight division against Jiri Prochazka in Madison Square Garden, New York this weekend. The Brazilian lost out to old rival Israel Adesanya in a middleweight bout at UFC 287 earlier this year and has since stepped up to light-heavyweight, defeating Jan Blachowicz by split-decision at UFC 291.

He takes on Jiri Prochazka for the vacant UFC light-heavyweight belt on Saturday. Prochazka is a perfect 3-3 in the UFC, defeating Glover Teixeira by submission in an enthralling fight at UFC 275. Both Pereira and Prochazka are renowned for their heavy-hitting and this match-up looks set to be an unmissable blood-and-thunder affair.

Elsewhere on the card, Englishman Tom Aspinall faces the power-packed Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

here are some Prochazka v Pereira betting tips to consider:

Pereira to win by KO

36-year-old Alex Pereira has an esteemed kickboxing background where he was ranked the world number 1 at both middleweight and light-heavyweight. Since joining the UFC Pereira has gained five wins from his six fights, claiming a split-decision win over Poland's Jan Blachowicz when stepped up to light-heavyweight in his most recent bout. He should have too much power for opponent Jiri Prochazka in the weekend's main event, with a KO win fancied.

UFC 295 schedule and featured fights from the main fight card

UFC 295 is scheduled to take place on the 11th of November, 2023. The event will feature several exciting fights, including the highly anticipated matchup between Prochazka v Pereira.

(Light Heavyweight) Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

(Heavyweight) Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

(Strawweight) Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern

(Lightweight) Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint Denis

(Featherweight) Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini

